* 10-year bond yield ends down 2 bps at 7.86 pct * RBI likely to cut repo rate by 25 bps, keep CRR on hold Tue - Poll * RBI says sustained commitment to contain twin deficits needed By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Jan 28 Indian government bond yields fell on Monday as dealers anticipated the first cut in interest rates in nine months when the central bank meets on Tuesday to review monetary policy. Easing inflation and a flurry of fiscal steps by the government is likely to help Reserve Bank of India chief Duvvuri Subbarao to cut the repo rate for the first time since April 2012. Post trading hours, the central bank in its macroeconomic report said the government needs sustained commitment to fiscal consolidation to generate space for monetary easing. Bond and swap markets are positioned broadly for a 25 basis points cut in the repo rate with that outcome likely to see muted gains for bonds, making guidance about how aggressively the RBI may cut rates in the year ahead especially important. "With a 25 basis points rate cut, the chances of a rally in the bond yield levels are expected to be limited in the range of 7-8 bps as the market has broadly discounted the event," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income analyst with AK Capital. "However, the continuance in OMO (open market operations) along with another expected rate cut in March would keep sentiment favourable." The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2 basis points lower at 7.86 percent after moving in a range of 7.85 percent to 7.88 percent during the day. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at 164.95 billion rupees ($3.07 billion), sharply lower than an average of 350 billion rupees. Analysts expect the RBI to follow up on Tuesday's 25 bps rate cut with another move of similar magnitude in March, for a total of 75 bps to 100 bps in 2013. Investors do not expect the central bank to cut the cash reserve ratio as they see current liquidity broadly in line with the RBI's comfort deficit level. However, some dealers fear that the RBI may lower banks' held-to-maturity bond portfolio requirements to bring it close to or in line with banks' statutory liquidity ratio. The benchmark 5-year swap rate was unchanged at 7.14 percent. The 1-year rate also ended flat at 7.56 percent. ($1 = 53.6950 rupees) (Editing by Anand Basu)