* 10-year bond yield ends up 3 bps at 7.94 pct
* Cbank deputy's comments on OMOs limit fall in prices
* Traders unsure if the RBI will conduct OMOs in February
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Feb 4 India's benchmark bond yield hit a
one-month high on Monday as investors trimmed positions after a
central bank deputy governor said the bank was looking at
cutting banks' held-to-maturity (HTM) ratio in the next fiscal
year starting April.
The Reserve Bank of India is also looking into bond
purchases via open market operations in the next two months to
improve liquidity, deputy governor H.R. Khan said on the
sidelines of an event on Saturday.
The reduction in the HTM ratio will make more bonds freely
available in the market, thus increasing supply and pushing down
prices. However, hopes of the central bank's open market
operations kept a floor to the fall in prices, traders said.
"I don't think February will see OMOs as RBI will wait to
see the impact of the CRR cut, which should keep the deficit
below 800 billion rupees. If not, then RBI may do OMOs in
March," said Bekxy Kuriakose, who oversees 4.5 billion rupees of
assets as head of fixed income at Principal India Mutual Funds.
"I expect the 10-year to remain volatile and data driven in
the next few months with the budget, inflation and GDP numbers
being key. I broadly see it moving in a 7.80 to 8.05 percent
band," she added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at
7.94 percent, up 3 basis points on the day, its highest level
since Jan. 4. The total volume on the central bank's electronic
trading platform was a moderate 262.6 billion rupees.
The overnight indexed swap rates also rose after stop losses
were triggered in the 5-year rate post the policy last week.
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed at
7.29 percent after hitting 7.3150 percent, its highest since
June 20 and up 2 basis points from Friday. The one-year rate
edged up 1 bp to 7.64 percent, after touching
7.65 percent, its highest since Dec. 24.
"The 5-year rate breached the critical stop loss at 7.25
percent last week, people are now talking of 7.35 percent and
7.45 percent as well," a senior trader at a European bank said.
Traders said a rise in global crude oil prices also hurt
sentiment for bonds and swaps.
Brent crude oil consolidated above $116 per barrel on
Monday, not far off 4-1/2 month highs, on signs of improving
economic growth in the United States and China and concern over
geopolitical tension in the Middle East.
(Editing by Jijo Jacob)