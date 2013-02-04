* 10-year bond yield ends up 3 bps at 7.94 pct * Cbank deputy's comments on OMOs limit fall in prices * Traders unsure if the RBI will conduct OMOs in February By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Feb 4 India's benchmark bond yield hit a one-month high on Monday as investors trimmed positions after a central bank deputy governor said the bank was looking at cutting banks' held-to-maturity (HTM) ratio in the next fiscal year starting April. The Reserve Bank of India is also looking into bond purchases via open market operations in the next two months to improve liquidity, deputy governor H.R. Khan said on the sidelines of an event on Saturday. The reduction in the HTM ratio will make more bonds freely available in the market, thus increasing supply and pushing down prices. However, hopes of the central bank's open market operations kept a floor to the fall in prices, traders said. "I don't think February will see OMOs as RBI will wait to see the impact of the CRR cut, which should keep the deficit below 800 billion rupees. If not, then RBI may do OMOs in March," said Bekxy Kuriakose, who oversees 4.5 billion rupees of assets as head of fixed income at Principal India Mutual Funds. "I expect the 10-year to remain volatile and data driven in the next few months with the budget, inflation and GDP numbers being key. I broadly see it moving in a 7.80 to 8.05 percent band," she added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 7.94 percent, up 3 basis points on the day, its highest level since Jan. 4. The total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was a moderate 262.6 billion rupees. The overnight indexed swap rates also rose after stop losses were triggered in the 5-year rate post the policy last week. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed at 7.29 percent after hitting 7.3150 percent, its highest since June 20 and up 2 basis points from Friday. The one-year rate edged up 1 bp to 7.64 percent, after touching 7.65 percent, its highest since Dec. 24. "The 5-year rate breached the critical stop loss at 7.25 percent last week, people are now talking of 7.35 percent and 7.45 percent as well," a senior trader at a European bank said. Traders said a rise in global crude oil prices also hurt sentiment for bonds and swaps. Brent crude oil consolidated above $116 per barrel on Monday, not far off 4-1/2 month highs, on signs of improving economic growth in the United States and China and concern over geopolitical tension in the Middle East. (Editing by Jijo Jacob)