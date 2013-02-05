* 10-year bond yield ends down 2 bps at 7.92 pct * Fall in crude oil prices in early Asian trade helps * Bonds unlikely to rally sharply on back of heavy supplies By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Feb 5 Indian federal bond yields edged lower on Tuesday as investors sought to buy bargains after the recent selloff, with a global risk-off trade helping sentiment. A rally in bonds since late December has stalled in the past few weeks as investors sharply pared back expectations of how aggressively the central bank would cut rates this year. The Reserve Bank of India reinforced those worries with a cautious statement last week about future monetary easing, while its decision to lower the cash reserve ratio alongside the key lending rate, reduced the prospect of bond purchases via open market operations (OMOs). Bonds are expected to remain under pressure as the government resumes debt auctions this month, after conducting just one sale in the month of January. "Yields are attractive currently, given the repo rate at 7.75 percent, but primary dealers have to liquidate their positions for the auction. Since there are back to back auctions this month, nobody is expecting any sharp rally," said Debendra Dash, a fixed income dealer with Development Credit Bank. "With easing liquidity, the chance of OMO has also come down. So expect the 10-year paper to hold in a 7.85-95 range in February," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 7.92 percent. The total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a moderate 280.95 billion rupees. Yields had risen as high as 7.94 percent on Monday and again on Tuesday from a 29-month low of 7.79 percent hit in mid-January. Bond prices benefited on Tuesday as Asian shares and the euro fell on renewed euro zone debt crisis worries. Analysts said any resumption in OMOs could boost bond prices, although that remained uncertain. RBI deputy governor H.R. Khan said on Saturday the bank would consider conducting OMOs if the cash deficit remained high and government spending stayed low. Bank of America-Merrill Lynch expects the central bank to purchase 180 billion rupees ($3.38 billion) in bonds via OMOs by March 2013, it said in a note. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed at 7.27 percent down 2 basis points from Monday while the one-year rate edged down 1 bp to 7.63 percent. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)