* 10-year bond yield ends down 2 bps at 7.92 pct
* Fall in crude oil prices in early Asian trade helps
* Bonds unlikely to rally sharply on back of heavy supplies
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Feb 5 Indian federal bond yields edged
lower on Tuesday as investors sought to buy bargains after the
recent selloff, with a global risk-off trade helping sentiment.
A rally in bonds since late December has stalled in the past
few weeks as investors sharply pared back expectations of how
aggressively the central bank would cut rates this year.
The Reserve Bank of India reinforced those worries with a
cautious statement last week about future monetary easing, while
its decision to lower the cash reserve ratio alongside the key
lending rate, reduced the prospect of bond purchases via open
market operations (OMOs).
Bonds are expected to remain under pressure as the
government resumes debt auctions this month, after conducting
just one sale in the month of January.
"Yields are attractive currently, given the repo rate at
7.75 percent, but primary dealers have to liquidate their
positions for the auction. Since there are back to back auctions
this month, nobody is expecting any sharp rally," said Debendra
Dash, a fixed income dealer with Development Credit Bank.
"With easing liquidity, the chance of OMO has also come
down. So expect the 10-year paper to hold in a 7.85-95 range in
February," he added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down
2 basis points at 7.92 percent. The total volume on the central
bank's electronic trading platform was at a moderate 280.95
billion rupees.
Yields had risen as high as 7.94 percent on Monday and again
on Tuesday from a 29-month low of 7.79 percent hit in
mid-January.
Bond prices benefited on Tuesday as Asian shares and the
euro fell on renewed euro zone debt crisis worries.
Analysts said any resumption in OMOs could boost bond
prices, although that remained uncertain.
RBI deputy governor H.R. Khan said on Saturday the bank
would consider conducting OMOs if the cash deficit remained high
and government spending stayed low.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch expects the central bank to
purchase 180 billion rupees ($3.38 billion) in bonds via OMOs by
March 2013, it said in a note.
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed at
7.27 percent down 2 basis points from Monday while the one-year
rate edged down 1 bp to 7.63 percent.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)