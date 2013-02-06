* 10-year bond yield ends down 1 bp at 7.91 pct
* FY13 adv GDP estimates to be published at 11 a.m. on Thurs
* 10-year bond may hold in 7.88-7.93 pct new range-trader
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Feb 6 Indian government bond yields
eased on Wednesday for a second consecutive session as investors
continued to buy bonds cheaply after a recent sell-off, but an
upcoming debt sale on Friday prevented heavy buying.
In the near-term, investors are looking forward to advance
economic growth data for the fiscal year ending in March as well
as the government's auction of 120 billion rupees worth of bonds
on Friday, which will include 60 billion rupees of the benchmark
paper.
The government is scheduled to borrow from the market each
week of February, limiting any major upside to bond prices.
Those sales could impact liquidity and potentially even spur
bond purchases via open market operations from the central bank.
"Bonds gained mainly due to value buying today. Tomorrow's
advance GDP data will be watched," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed
income dealer with First Rand Bank in Mumbai.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at
7.91 percent, down 1 basis point (bp) from its previous close.
Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform
were at a moderate 319.85 billion rupees ($6 billion).
The 10-year bond yield had risen to as high as 7.94 percent
on Monday and again on Tuesday from a 29-month low of 7.79
percent reached in mid-January, following lingering
disappointment after the central bank's cautious statement on
monetary policy last week.
Global factors will also be important in the near-term,
especially crude prices, as they have a huge bearing on domestic
inflationary pressures given India imports over two-thirds of
its total oil requirements.
Brent crude oil futures fell on Wednesday, pressured
by ample supply, although positive economic data from the United
States and Europe, which boosted confidence in the global
economy, kept prices near four-month highs.
"Shorts got squeezed out today, leading to some buying. I
think 7.88 percent to 7.93 percent would be the new near-term
range, at least until the auction on Friday," the head of fixed
income trading at a foreign bank said.
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed at
7.28 percent up 1 basis point from Tuesday while the one-year
rate also edged up 1 bp to 7.64 percent.
($1 = 53.2 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)