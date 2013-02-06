* 10-year bond yield ends down 1 bp at 7.91 pct * FY13 adv GDP estimates to be published at 11 a.m. on Thurs * 10-year bond may hold in 7.88-7.93 pct new range-trader By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Feb 6 Indian government bond yields eased on Wednesday for a second consecutive session as investors continued to buy bonds cheaply after a recent sell-off, but an upcoming debt sale on Friday prevented heavy buying. In the near-term, investors are looking forward to advance economic growth data for the fiscal year ending in March as well as the government's auction of 120 billion rupees worth of bonds on Friday, which will include 60 billion rupees of the benchmark paper. The government is scheduled to borrow from the market each week of February, limiting any major upside to bond prices. Those sales could impact liquidity and potentially even spur bond purchases via open market operations from the central bank. "Bonds gained mainly due to value buying today. Tomorrow's advance GDP data will be watched," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income dealer with First Rand Bank in Mumbai. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 7.91 percent, down 1 basis point (bp) from its previous close. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at a moderate 319.85 billion rupees ($6 billion). The 10-year bond yield had risen to as high as 7.94 percent on Monday and again on Tuesday from a 29-month low of 7.79 percent reached in mid-January, following lingering disappointment after the central bank's cautious statement on monetary policy last week. Global factors will also be important in the near-term, especially crude prices, as they have a huge bearing on domestic inflationary pressures given India imports over two-thirds of its total oil requirements. Brent crude oil futures fell on Wednesday, pressured by ample supply, although positive economic data from the United States and Europe, which boosted confidence in the global economy, kept prices near four-month highs. "Shorts got squeezed out today, leading to some buying. I think 7.88 percent to 7.93 percent would be the new near-term range, at least until the auction on Friday," the head of fixed income trading at a foreign bank said. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed at 7.28 percent up 1 basis point from Tuesday while the one-year rate also edged up 1 bp to 7.64 percent. ($1 = 53.2 Indian rupees) (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)