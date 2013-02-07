* 10-yr bond yield ends down 3 bps at 7.88 pct * Govt says FY13 may clock in at 5 pct, lowest in a decade * RBI chief says to take into account the adv GDP no. for policy By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Feb 7 Indian federal bonds rallied the most in three weeks on Thursday as a lower-than-expected growth estimate for the current fiscal year ending March by the government and follow-on comments from the central bank chief boosted demand for debt. India's slowest growth in a decade could be worse than anticipated, preliminary data released earlier in the day showed. The economy is set to grow 5 percent in the fiscal year ending next month, underscoring the urgent need for reforms to boost growth. The central bank will take into account the advance growth estimates while formulating the next monetary policy in March, its chief Duvvuri Subbarao told the media. The Reserve Bank of India in its January policy revised its growth estimate for the current fiscal year to 5.5 percent from 5.7 percent. "FY13 GDP at 5 percent is well below the 5.5 percent consensus. This is negative for overall sentiment in India. It may well push the INROIS and bond yield curves down," Darisuz Kowalczyk, a senior analyst at Credit Agricole in Hong Kong said. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 7.88 percent, down 3 basis points on the day. It had dropped as low as 7.85 percent, its lowest since late January. Total volume was at a high 529.20 billion rupees ($9.9 billion). The fall in yields is the highest single-day decline since an equivalent move on Jan. 17. Traders said RBI Deputy Governor H.R. Khan's comments on the bank likely conducting open market operations to buy bonds if necessary also supported sentiment. However, a further upside to bonds was limited ahead of the 120 billion rupees debt sale on Friday which includes 60 billion rupees worth of the benchmark bond, they added. The 10-year paper may hold in a 7.85 to 7.93 percent range until the auction results, traders said. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed at 7.25 percent down 3 basis points from Wednesday's close while the 1-year rate edged down 2 bps to 7.62 percent. The negative spread between the two rates has risen to 37 bps from a 2013 low of 34 bps in mid-January. "The spread is not likely to turn positive anytime soon, until we see at least 2-3 rate cuts coming through. I think the negative spread will rise to 41-42 bps in the near term," the head of fixed income trading at a foreign bank said. ($1 = 53.2 Rupees) (Editing by Anand Basu)