* 10-yr bond yield ends down 4 bps on day at 7.84 pct * Factory output and WPI data to be key factors next week * 10-yr bond yield seen moving in a 7.80-7.90 pct range By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Feb 8 Indian federal bonds snapped two weeks of falls as a successful stake-sale in power utility NTPC, a lower-than-expected growth estimate for the current fiscal year and hopes of a rate cut yet again in March, kept investors in a bullish mode. The government's 5 percent estimate for full-year growth, if a reality, would be the lowest in a decade, and could prompt the central bank to lower rates yet again at its policy review in March, traders said. "State-run banks have been actively buying in the bond market. GDP estimate of 5 percent is good for bonds. Also with the government running a high cash balance with the RBI, there are indications of at least one auction getting cancelled. So lots of reasons for a bond market rally," said Kushal Maheshwari, a fixed income dealer with Bajaj Corp. The government's cash balances with the RBI have been rising in recent weeks due to lack of spending and the central bank had earlier said it would consider conducting open market purchases of bonds if the liquidity strain in the system persisted. Traders are keenly awaiting any announcement on any auction cancellation or an open market operation. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 4 basis points at 7.84 percent, its biggest single-day fall since an equivalent decline on Jan. 17. On the week, the 10-year yield dropped 7 basis points, after having risen for the previous two weeks. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at a moderate 392.80 billion rupees ($7.3 billion). Stake-sale in power utility NTPC on Thursday helped the government raise $2.15 billion rupees and put it on track to achieve its fiscal deficit target of 5.3 percent for the current fiscal year to March. "The rally may continue into the next week with the CRR cut becoming effective tomorrow. The liquidity situation and the inflation numbers will be big deciding factors next week. Broadly, the 10-year should hold in a 7.80-7.90 range," Maheshwari said. The cut in banks' cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points will release 180 billion rupees into the banking system on Saturday. India's benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closed down 2 bps at 7.23 percent while the one-year rate inched 2 bps lower to 7.60 percent. ($1 = 53.5 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Anupaama Dwivedi)