By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Feb 8 Indian federal bonds snapped two
weeks of falls as a successful stake-sale in power utility NTPC,
a lower-than-expected growth estimate for the current fiscal
year and hopes of a rate cut yet again in March, kept investors
in a bullish mode.
The government's 5 percent estimate for full-year growth, if
a reality, would be the lowest in a decade, and could prompt the
central bank to lower rates yet again at its policy review in
March, traders said.
"State-run banks have been actively buying in the bond
market. GDP estimate of 5 percent is good for bonds. Also with
the government running a high cash balance with the RBI, there
are indications of at least one auction getting cancelled. So
lots of reasons for a bond market rally," said Kushal
Maheshwari, a fixed income dealer with Bajaj Corp.
The government's cash balances with the RBI have been rising
in recent weeks due to lack of spending and the central bank had
earlier said it would consider conducting open market purchases
of bonds if the liquidity strain in the system persisted.
Traders are keenly awaiting any announcement on any auction
cancellation or an open market operation.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down
4 basis points at 7.84 percent, its biggest single-day fall
since an equivalent decline on Jan. 17.
On the week, the 10-year yield dropped 7 basis points, after
having risen for the previous two weeks. Total volumes on the
central bank's electronic trading platform were at a moderate
392.80 billion rupees ($7.3 billion).
Stake-sale in power utility NTPC on Thursday helped the
government raise $2.15 billion rupees and put it on track to
achieve its fiscal deficit target of 5.3 percent for the current
fiscal year to March.
"The rally may continue into the next week with the CRR cut
becoming effective tomorrow. The liquidity situation and the
inflation numbers will be big deciding factors next week.
Broadly, the 10-year should hold in a 7.80-7.90 range,"
Maheshwari said.
The cut in banks' cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points will
release 180 billion rupees into the banking system on Saturday.
India's benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate
closed down 2 bps at 7.23 percent while the
one-year rate inched 2 bps lower to 7.60
percent.
($1 = 53.5 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Anupaama Dwivedi)