* 10-yr bond yield ends 2 bps higher on day at 7.86 pct * Inflation at 7.5 pct 'still high' - cbank chief * India unlikely to cancel any of its two remaining debt sales-sources By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Feb 11 Indian bonds fell on Monday, snapping four sessions of gains, following comments on high inflation by the central bank governor and after sources told Reuters the government would go ahead with the two debt auctions planned for the rest of the fiscal year. India is unlikely to cancel any of its two remaining debt sales this fiscal year as the government wants to keep open all of its options to fund its fiscal deficit, two officials with direct knowledge of the situation said. Bonds had rallied last week as some dealers bet that the central bank may refrain from one of its bond sales. The government is scheduled to sell 240 billion rupees of bonds in the rest of February, completing its 5.7 trillion rupee borrowing programme for the current fiscal year. Comments from Reserve Bank of India chief Duvvuri Subbarao calling inflation "still high" also cast doubt about the prospect that the central bank would cut interest rates by 25 basis points in March after easing by the same amount last month. "The market was basically looking at an excuse to book profits after the rally. The governor's comments acted as the trigger," said Mahendra Jajoo, head of fixed income at Pramerica Mutual Fund in Mumbai. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2 basis points (bps) higher at 7.86 percent. Yields have retreated 8 basis points since surging to a one-month high of 7.94 percent on Feb. 4, following disappointment from the RBI's cautious statement on monetary policy late last month. Last week's bond price rally had been driven by the government's advance estimate the economy would grow only 5 percent this fiscal year, and on hopes the government would cancel or shift its upcoming auction. Dealers will now look forward to the December factory data, due Tuesday and the more critical headline inflation for January, due Thursday, to firm up their rate expectations for the March review. If the headline inflation rate eases to 7 percent or below, as estimated by a Reuters poll, bonds may see gains, dealers said. Volumes on the central bank's dealing platform stood at a normal 296.80 billion rupees. India's benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closed 3 bps higher at 7.26 percent while the one-year rate was also 3 bps up at 7.63 percent. (Editing by Anand Basu)