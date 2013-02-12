* 10-yr bond yield ends 1 bp higher at 7.87 pct * Annual consumer price inflation rises to 10.79 pct in Jan * Dec factory output contracts 0.6 pct By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Feb 12 Indian government bonds fell for a second session on Tuesday as data showing high consumer prices last month reinforced doubts about whether the central bank would cut interest rates next month despite a contraction in factory output. Annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 10.79 percent in January from the previous month, data showed on Tuesday, driven largely by elevated food prices. The data comes ahead of wholesale price-inflation data on Thursday, which is expected to have eased to a three-year low, as the index puts a greater weighting on manufactured goods. The Reserve Bank of India is widely seen as looking at both set of inflation data when formulating monetary policy, and investors worry it will be deterred from easing aggressively despite a weak economy. A second set of data on Tuesday showed industrial output had unexpectedly contracted in December. RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao has also said the central bank factors in the current account deficit into its monetary policy, further adding uncertainty to the outlook for interest rates. "Despite lower industrial production, it is difficult to believe that RBI will be aggressive in monetary easing anytime soon," said Vivek Rajpal, fixed income strategist at Nomura in Mumbai. "This is especially the case as the RBI has increased conditionality in monetary easing in its latest policy by introducing CAD as another variable in its decision making." Rajpal expects the 10-year yield to trade in a 7.80-7.90 percent range. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 1 basis point (bp) higher at 7.87 percent. It traded in a 7.85-7.89 percent band in the session. In addition to rate cut doubts, traders said bond prices were under pressure ahead of the government's scheduled auction to sell 120 billion rupees of debt on Friday, negating some hopes that it may scrap an auction due to its high cash balances. The government has an additional auction scheduled later this month, its last for the fiscal year ending in March. The cash deficit in the banking system rose further with repo borrowings rising to their highest in over a month. Slowing growth, a cautious RBI and continued liquidity deficit are spurring dealers into flattener trades on the overnight index swap curve. India's benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closed 1 bp higher at 7.27 percent while the one-year rate was also 1 bp up at 7.64 percent. (Editing by Anand Basu)