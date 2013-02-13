* 10-yr bond yield ends 3 bps lower at 7.84 pct * RBI to buy up to 100 bln rupees of bonds on Friday * Cash deficit at 1.3 trln rupees, highest since Jan 1 By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Feb 13 Indian government bond prices rose to their highest in over two weeks on Wednesday after the central bank said it would buy debt through open market operations (OMOs), although caution remained ahead of January wholesale price inflation. The Reserve Bank of India said late on Tuesday it would buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) of debt on Friday through open market operations, its first such purchases since Jan. 4. The resumption of bond purchases are easing worries about a liquidity deficit that has seen borrowings from the central bank's repo window surge to one-month highs. The cash deficit is expected to worsen as India is set to raise a total of 240 billion rupees via two remaining auctions this month, and ahead of advance tax outflows in March. "We were expecting two OMOs totalling 200 billion rupees coinciding with the two remaining auctions so that there is no dislocation of yields with RBI buying," said Sandeep Bagla, executive vice president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 3 basis points (bps) lower at 7.84 percent. It fell to 7.83 percent in the session, a level last seen Jan. 29, the day the central bank cut policy rates. Despite the eased worries about liquidity, investors remained cautious ahead of the crucial headline wholesale price inflation data for January, due on Thursday. A Reuters poll expects the WPI to hit a three-year low of 7 percent, at a time of uncertainty of how aggressively the RBI will cut interest rates this year. [ID:ID:nL4N0B8635] "If the headline and core numbers come in below expectations, trading may shift to the 7.75-7.85 percent range," said Bagla. Volumes remained a healthy 350.70 billion rupees on the central bank's dealing platform. However, high crude prices and a large trade gap kept the fall in overnight rate swaps in check. India's benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closed unchanged at 7.27 percent while the one-year rate was also flat at 7.64 percent. (Editing by Anand Basu)