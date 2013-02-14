* 10-yr bond yield ends 2 bps lower at 7.82 pct * January inflation rose 6.62 pct; slowest pace in over 3 years * India to sell 120 billion rupees of bonds on Friday By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Feb 14 Indian government bond prices climbed to their highest in a month on Thursday after inflation eased to more than a three-year low, raising expectations the central bank may ease rates when it meets in March. Bonds were also supported as the central bank will buy 100 billion rupees ($1.86 billion) of bonds on Friday, which will virtually negate the incoming 120 billion rupees supply. Wholesale prices -- India's main inflation gauge -- rose 6.62 percent in January from a year earlier, the slowest pace since November 2009 and below the 7 percent annual rise predicted by economists in a Reuters poll. The inflation print comes on the back of weak December factory data which showed output contracted. "The market was positively surprised by the lower headline reading and the non-food manufacturing inflation. The OMO (open market operations) announcement has also helped," said Manish Wadhawan, managing director and head of rates at HSBC in Mumbai. He expects the 10-year yield to ease to 7.75 percent in the near term. Goldman Sachs, in a note after the inflation release, said the central bank would likely watch the federal budget carefully before deciding its future move. It expects another quarter percentage point rate cut in the March quarter. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2 basis points (bps) lower at 7.82 percent. It fell to 7.81 percent during the session, a level last seen Jan. 15. Volumes were high at 501.60 billion rupees on the central bank's dealing platform. Friday's auction will be the second-last sale of the fiscal year. The government will sell a similar amount next week, wrapping up the 5.7 trillion rupees borrowing programme. Interest rate swaps also fell to a two-week low after the inflation reading. India's benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closed 3 bps lower at 7.24 percent, while the one-year rate was down 4 bps at 7.60 percent. ($1 = 53.7850 rupees) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)