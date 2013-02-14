* 10-yr bond yield ends 2 bps lower at 7.82 pct
* January inflation rose 6.62 pct; slowest pace in over 3
years
* India to sell 120 billion rupees of bonds on Friday
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Indian government bond prices
climbed to their highest in a month on Thursday after inflation
eased to more than a three-year low, raising expectations the
central bank may ease rates when it meets in March.
Bonds were also supported as the central bank will buy 100
billion rupees ($1.86 billion) of bonds on Friday, which will
virtually negate the incoming 120 billion rupees supply.
Wholesale prices -- India's main inflation gauge -- rose
6.62 percent in January from a year earlier, the slowest pace
since November 2009 and below the 7 percent annual rise
predicted by economists in a Reuters poll.
The inflation print comes on the back of weak December
factory data which showed output contracted.
"The market was positively surprised by the lower headline
reading and the non-food manufacturing inflation. The OMO (open
market operations) announcement has also helped," said Manish
Wadhawan, managing director and head of rates at HSBC in Mumbai.
He expects the 10-year yield to ease to 7.75 percent in the
near term.
Goldman Sachs, in a note after the inflation release, said
the central bank would likely watch the federal budget carefully
before deciding its future move. It expects another quarter
percentage point rate cut in the March quarter.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2
basis points (bps) lower at 7.82 percent. It fell to 7.81
percent during the session, a level last seen Jan. 15.
Volumes were high at 501.60 billion rupees on the central
bank's dealing platform.
Friday's auction will be the second-last sale of the fiscal
year. The government will sell a similar amount next week,
wrapping up the 5.7 trillion rupees borrowing programme.
Interest rate swaps also fell to a two-week low after the
inflation reading.
India's benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate
closed 3 bps lower at 7.24 percent, while the
one-year rate was down 4 bps at 7.60 percent.
($1 = 53.7850 rupees)
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)