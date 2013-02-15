* 10-yr bond yield ends 1 bp higher at 7.83 pct * Cbank buys 99.98 bln rupees of bonds in OMOs * GDP data, union budget next key events to watch By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Feb 15 Indian bond prices edged down on Friday on profit-taking after yields fell to their lowest in a month, with optimism prevailing in the lead up to the 2013/14 budget as investors bet on a fiscally disciplined government. Data this week also showed headline inflation fell to a three-year low of 6.62 percent, pushing the 10-year bond yield 2 basis points lower for the week. The inflation data is supporting expectations of additional interest rate cuts this year, although investors said the government would need to deliver a fiscally disciplined budget to spur additional action from the central bank, given its concerns about the current account and fiscal deficits. "Hoping that the Union Budget makes the right noises on fiscal consolidation, we pencil in a 25 basis points (bps) repo rate reduction by the RBI on March 19," said Indranil Pan, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank in Mumbai. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 1 basis point (bp) higher at 7.83 percent. It fell to 7.80 percent during the session, a level last seen on Jan. 14. Bonds and swaps also remain supported on hopes of continued bond purchases from the Reserve Bank of India. On Friday, India successfully sold 120 billion rupees ($2.23 billion) of bonds, while the central bank bought 99.98 billion rupees of bonds in open market operations, slightly lower than the 100 billion rupees announced. Volumes were low at 269.45 billion rupees against 501.60 billion rupees on Thursday on the central bank's dealing platform. India's benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate was unchanged at 7.24 percent, while the one-year rate was unmoved at 7.60 percent. ($1 = 53.8950 Indian rupees) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)