* 10-yr bond yld ends off day's high at 7.82 pct, down 1 bp
on day
* Traders hopeful RBI will announce another open mkt bond
purchase
* Budget to be next key trigger for bonds; seen ranged till
then
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Feb 18 Indian government bond yields
ended lower on Monday, retreating from the day's highs, as hopes
the central bank will announce a second consecutive week of debt
purchases offset a new warning on inflation from the RBI
governor.
Despite continued doubts about the scope of interest rate
cuts, investors are betting Indian bonds are set for their
biggest rally since the global financial crisis, wagering that
the government will unveil a fiscally disciplined budget on Feb.
28.
Bonds could also remain supported ahead of the 2013/14
budget, given the government only has one more weekly sale of
debt left for the year ending in March, while the central bank
could conduct open market operations (OMOs) to ease liquidity
deficit.
"System is liquidity strapped, but the market may take a
breather from the fact that this week would be the last
scheduled auction and take the fresh cues from the budget," said
Rudraksh Bhatt, senior associate vice president at Darashaw and
Company.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed
down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.82 percent, after rising to the
day's high of 7.85 percent.
Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform stood at a low 210.5 billion rupees ($3.9 billion)
compared to the average 300-350 billion rupees in recent weeks.
Domestic bond markets will be closed on Tuesday for a
banking holiday.
Yields had initially risen after Reserve Bank of India
Governor Duvvuri Subbarao on Saturday reiterated the central
bank had "limited" scope for further monetary easing and said
inflation continued to face upside risks.
However, yields retreated from the session's highs on hopes
the central bank will announce bond purchases for the week as
early as later on Monday given the cash deficit in the banking
system has stayed above 1 trillion rupees for eight consecutive
sessions.
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed up 2
bps at 7.26 percent while the 1-year rate
closed up 3 bps at 7.63 percent.
Traders expect the OIS rates to edge down by 2-3 bps this
week with the fall in the short-end likely to be bigger if the
central bank announces an OMO later on Monday.
($1 = 54.20 Indian Rupees)
(Additional reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)