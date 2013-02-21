* 10-yr bond yield ends at 7.81 pct vs 7.80 pct on Wednesday
* Absence of fresh cues to keep 10-yr bond yield in tight
range
* Gross borrowing target for next fiscal year key for
direction
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Feb 21 Indian federal bond yields edged
up amid mild bouts of profit-taking on Thursday as the absence
of fresh triggers prompted investors to stay light though robust
demand at the foreign investor debt limit sale kept sentiment
positive.
India's auction of quotas allowing foreign investors to buy
bonds attracted solid demand, reflecting expectations that the
central bank will cut interest rates and that the government
will deliver a fiscally disciplined budget.
Traders said the lack of an open market operation
announcement so far this week was a dampener but they are
hopeful the central bank would announce one in the coming weeks
if cash deficit continued to remain high.
Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window
remained above 1 trillion rupees for the tenth straight session.
"There is no auction until end-March and no open market
announcement so far as well, so until the budget there is
nothing major expected, hence 10-year bond will hold in a
range," said Arvind Chari, a senior fixed income fund manager
with Quantum Asset Management.
"Next year's gross market borrowing should be around 5.7
trillion to 6 trillion rupees. If it is around 5.7 trillion,
then the market will rejoice a bit. With no supply and likely
rate cut in March, that should take the 10-year yields lower,
heading into policy," he added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 1
basis point (bp) at 7.81 percent. Total volumes on the central
bank's electronic trading platform was at a slightly lower 330
billion rupees compared to the average 350 billion rupees.
A growing chorus of analysts expect India to keep net
borrowing below 5 trillion rupees ($92.45 billion) for the next
fiscal year starting in April.
The 10-year bond yield is broadly expected to hold in a 7.75
to 7.83 percent range until the budget.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the five-year OIS rate
edged down 2 bps to 7.24 percent while the
one-year rate also closed down 2 bps at 7.62
percent.
(Editing by G.Ram Mohan)