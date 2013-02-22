* 10-year bond yield drops 1 bp on day to 7.80 pct; budget in focus * Traders expect 10-year yield to hold in 7.75-7.85 range * GDP data due on Thurs will also be key for direction By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Feb 22 Indian government bond yields closed marginally lower on Friday and were down for a third straight week as the absence of more debt auctions and hopes of more bond purchases via open market operations boosted prices. However, traders are wary of adding large positions ahead of the 2013/14 budget on Feb. 28 which will be a key test of the government's fiscal discipline, with India also set to announce economic growth data next week. Investors are optimistic the government can deliver a credible plan that contains the fiscal deficit at a targeted 4.8 percent of gross domestic product. Keeping a lid on debt auctions will be key for that objective. "The market is expecting around 6 trillion rupees gross borrowing for next year. It is a large amount but is known, so a figure around that, would mean the key market mover will be the GDP data," said Sandeep Bagla, executive vice president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.80 percent. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a moderate 365.05 billion rupees ($6.7 billion). The 10-year bond yield dropped 3 bps on the week to post its third straight weekly fall. Details of the upcoming 2013/14 budget will also be key given the government's austerity push could add to inflationary pressure, hampering chances of rapid rate cuts, central bank officials told Reuters. The government is also scheduled to announce the October-December quarter growth figures on Thursday, around the same time the finance minister starts presenting the budget. Traders expect the 10-year bond to hold in a broad 7.75 to 7.85 percent band until the budget. In the overnight indexed swap market, the five-year OIS rate edged down 2 bps to 7.22 percent while the one-year rate closed down 1 bp at 7.61 percent. ($1 = 54.2 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)