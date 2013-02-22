* 10-year bond yield drops 1 bp on day to 7.80 pct; budget
in focus
* Traders expect 10-year yield to hold in 7.75-7.85 range
* GDP data due on Thurs will also be key for direction
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Feb 22 Indian government bond yields
closed marginally lower on Friday and were down for a third
straight week as the absence of more debt auctions and hopes of
more bond purchases via open market operations boosted prices.
However, traders are wary of adding large positions ahead of
the 2013/14 budget on Feb. 28 which will be a key test of the
government's fiscal discipline, with India also set to announce
economic growth data next week.
Investors are optimistic the government can deliver a
credible plan that contains the fiscal deficit at a targeted 4.8
percent of gross domestic product. Keeping a lid on debt
auctions will be key for that objective.
"The market is expecting around 6 trillion rupees gross
borrowing for next year. It is a large amount but is known, so a
figure around that, would mean the key market mover will be the
GDP data," said Sandeep Bagla, executive vice president at ICICI
Securities Primary Dealership.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down
1 basis point (bp) at 7.80 percent. Total volume on the central
bank's electronic trading platform was at a moderate 365.05
billion rupees ($6.7 billion).
The 10-year bond yield dropped 3 bps on the week to post its
third straight weekly fall.
Details of the upcoming 2013/14 budget will also be key
given the government's austerity push could add to inflationary
pressure, hampering chances of rapid rate cuts, central bank
officials told Reuters.
The government is also scheduled to announce the
October-December quarter growth figures on Thursday, around the
same time the finance minister starts presenting the budget.
Traders expect the 10-year bond to hold in a broad 7.75 to
7.85 percent band until the budget.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the five-year OIS rate
edged down 2 bps to 7.22 percent while the
one-year rate closed down 1 bp at 7.61 percent.
($1 = 54.2 Indian Rupees)
