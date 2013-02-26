* 10-year bond yield rises 2 bps to 7.82 pct * RBI to buy up to 100 bln rupees of bonds on Friday * Five-year swaps fall to a near month low By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Feb 26 Indian government bond yields rose on Tuesday as caution ahead of the federal budget offset an initial positive start in debt markets after the central bank announced a bond-buying programme, due later this week. A sell-off in global risk also weighed, sending five-year interest rate swaps to their lowest in nearly a month, on fears Italy's inconclusive elections would revive euro zone debt concerns. Dealers said bonds have largely factored in expectations for an austere 2013/14 budget on Thursday, with the government's net borrowing likely about 4.7 trillion rupees, roughly in line with current year's levels. India unveiled its railway budget on Tuesday that contained spending, in an indication of the government's fiscal discipline. "There is jitteriness ahead of the federal budget which led to position cutting. The OMO announcement was largely factored in, though it did support the market early," said Baljinder Singh, a bond dealer at Andhra Bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2 basis points (bps) higher at 7.82 percent after earlier easing to 7.78 percent. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a moderate 327.55 billion rupees. Bond investors had first cheered the Reserve Bank of India's decision to buy 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) of government bonds on Friday through open market operations (OMOs). Banks' borrowings have continued to hover above the central bank's comfort level for most of the month, regularly coming in above the psychological 1 trillion rupee mark. The five-year OIS rate fell as much as 5 bps to 7.18 percent, its lowest since Jan. 30. It closed at 7.19 percent. The one-year rate closed 1 bp down at 7.62 percent, falling to an over one-week low in the session. (Editing by Anand Basu)