* 10-year bond yield falls 2 bps to 7.80 pct * Fiscal deficit likely 5.3 pct of GDP this FY - econ survey * Fiscal deficit, borrowing numbers key for investors By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Feb 27 Indian government bond yields fell on Wednesday after an economic survey indicated the government was likely to hit its fiscal deficit target for the year, providing scope for further monetary easing. Still, caution prevailed a day before the government unveils its 2013/14 budget, in what is seen as a critical test of its fiscal discipline, with bond investors expecting net borrowing of below 5 trillion rupees ($92.33 billion) and gross borrowing of below 6 trillion rupees. The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday sold only about 100 billion rupees of about 120 billion rupees at a treasury bill sale. Dealers said the unusual rejections of bids showed the central bank was unwilling to accept higher yield cut-offs in order to keep borrowing costs lower for the government. Bond markets have rallied since late December, sending yields down by 35 bps, on hopes for an austere government and additional rate cuts by the central bank. "I think a gross borrowing figure of 5.75 trillion rupees will be neutral for the market. Any number below 5.50-5.60 trillion rupees will lead to a softer bias in yields," said Manish Wadhawan, director and head of interest rates at HSBC in Mumbai. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2 basis points (bps) lower at 7.80 percent. Investors are gearing up for a busy Thursday, with the government's fiscal budget presentation coming on the same day as the October-December economic growth data. A government report on Wednesday said India was likely to hit a fiscal deficit target of 5.3 GDP this year despite a significant shortfall in revenue, adding there would be further scope for monetary easing if the government continued with its fiscal consolidation plan. {ID:nL4N0BR3KW] The government's cash balances have piled up and are estimated over 1 trillion rupees as it cut spending to rein in its fiscal deficit. The five-year OIS rate fell 1 bp to 7.18 percent. The one-year rate closed 2 bps down at 7.60 percent. ($1 = 54.1550 Indian rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)