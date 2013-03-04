* 10-year yield falls 2 bps to 7.89 pct
* Repo bids drop to 639.85 billion, lowest since Feb. 6
* 1-year OIS drops to 1-month low
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, March 4 Indian government bonds rose on
Monday, recovering from a sell-off that traders saw as excessive
after the release of higher-than-expected borrowing target last
week, with markets supported by hopes the central bank will cut
interest rates later this month.
Improving cash conditions as seen by a sharp drop in banks'
borrowing from the central bank also supported debt markets,
sending the one-year interest rate swap to a one-month low.
Expectations are also growing that the Reserve Bank of India
will announce its second consecutive weekly bond purchases via
open market operations (OMO) this week.
Bond yields had risen 11 basis points (bps) in two sessions
after the government announced a higher-than-expected gross
borrowing of 6.29 trillion rupees for 2013/14 on Thursday, with
investors likely to remain cautious until the borrowing calendar
is released.
"The market will remain jittery till the fiscal first-half
borrowing calendar is released. Till then we will see pockets of
value buying and replenishment of OMO stocks," said Lakshmi
Iyer, head of fixed income and products at Kotak Mutual Fund.
"Most of the data is fairly supportive of a rate cut view. A
good section of the market is expecting at least a 25 basis
point cut in March," said Iyer.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2 bps
lower at 7.89 percent. Trading volumes were lower than average
at 240.25 billion rupees.
Bond dealers are hopeful the RBI could still cut interest
rates for a second time in 2013 at its next policy review on
March 19, given the government's pledge to meet its fiscal
deficit targets and after economic growth in the
October-December quarter fell sharply.
Cash in the banking system showed improvement with repo bids
dropping to their lowest in nearly a month on month-end spending
by the government and inflows related to last week's OMO.
However, dealers do not expect liquidity conditions to
remain easy for long, given that advance tax related outflows
are expected to drain cash out of the banking system by
mid-March, unless the RBI steps in with bond purchases.
The one-year OIS fell to 7.56 percent during
the session, its lowest since Jan. 29. It closed 4 bps lower at
7.57 percent. The five-year OIS ended 3 bps lower
at 7.19 percent.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)