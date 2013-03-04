* 10-year yield falls 2 bps to 7.89 pct

* Repo bids drop to 639.85 billion, lowest since Feb. 6

* 1-year OIS drops to 1-month low

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, March 4 Indian government bonds rose on Monday, recovering from a sell-off that traders saw as excessive after the release of higher-than-expected borrowing target last week, with markets supported by hopes the central bank will cut interest rates later this month.

Improving cash conditions as seen by a sharp drop in banks' borrowing from the central bank also supported debt markets, sending the one-year interest rate swap to a one-month low.

Expectations are also growing that the Reserve Bank of India will announce its second consecutive weekly bond purchases via open market operations (OMO) this week.

Bond yields had risen 11 basis points (bps) in two sessions after the government announced a higher-than-expected gross borrowing of 6.29 trillion rupees for 2013/14 on Thursday, with investors likely to remain cautious until the borrowing calendar is released.

"The market will remain jittery till the fiscal first-half borrowing calendar is released. Till then we will see pockets of value buying and replenishment of OMO stocks," said Lakshmi Iyer, head of fixed income and products at Kotak Mutual Fund.

"Most of the data is fairly supportive of a rate cut view. A good section of the market is expecting at least a 25 basis point cut in March," said Iyer.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2 bps lower at 7.89 percent. Trading volumes were lower than average at 240.25 billion rupees.

Bond dealers are hopeful the RBI could still cut interest rates for a second time in 2013 at its next policy review on March 19, given the government's pledge to meet its fiscal deficit targets and after economic growth in the October-December quarter fell sharply.

Cash in the banking system showed improvement with repo bids dropping to their lowest in nearly a month on month-end spending by the government and inflows related to last week's OMO.

However, dealers do not expect liquidity conditions to remain easy for long, given that advance tax related outflows are expected to drain cash out of the banking system by mid-March, unless the RBI steps in with bond purchases.

The one-year OIS fell to 7.56 percent during the session, its lowest since Jan. 29. It closed 4 bps lower at 7.57 percent. The five-year OIS ended 3 bps lower at 7.19 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)