* 10-year yield falls 2 bp to 7.87 pct

* Repo bids drop to 306.90 billion, lowest since Oct. 5

* OMO expectations fade as liquidity improves

By Neha Dasgupta

MUMBAI, March 5 Indian government bonds advanced on Tuesday for a second straight session, continuing a mild recovery from three-week lows hit last week, on easing liquidity conditions and growing expectations of a rate cut later this month.

Borrowings under the Reserve Bank of India's repo window dropped to a five-month low at 306.90 billion rupees ($5.6 billion), their lowest since Oct. 5, reflecting improved liquidity due to a reported increase in government spending.

Although easing liquidity is thwarting expectations of bond purchases by the central bank this week, debt markets are being supported by hopes that the slowing economy and the government's commitment to meet fiscal targets may allow the RBI to cut rates at its policy review on March 19.

"In the last three days of February, the government spent very aggressively," said Nirav Dalal, president and managing director, debt capital markets, Yes Bank.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2 basis points lower at 7.87 percent, after trading in a narrow 2-bps band through the day. Trading volumes were lower than average at 236.35 billion rupees.

The yield had risen to as high as 7.92 percent last week, a level last seen on Feb. 6, after the government unveiled the 2013/14 budget that proposed higher-than-expected spending.

Traders expect yields to ease on gradual building up of rate cut hopes, and said the 10-year yield may inch closer to 7.80 percent before the RBI policy review.

Still, yields may not fall too much ahead of the release of the government's borrowing calendar slated for the month-end, after investors reacted negatively to a higher-than-expected gross market borrowing target for 2013/14.

The one-year OIS and the five-year OIS ended flat at 7.57 percent and 7.19 percent respectively.

($1=54.9 rupees) (Editing by Jijo Jacob)