By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, March 6 Indian government bonds rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday on improved liquidity conditions and continued expectations the central bank will cut interest rates later this month.

India will post industrial output and inflation data next week, which will be critical indicators ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on March 19.

With the 2013/14 budget largely disappointing, investors are expecting potential interest rate cuts to provide an impetus to bonds.

"The market is now looking forward to the inflation numbers. The majority view is now veering towards a 25 basis point rate cut," said Harish Agarwal, a dealer at First Rand Bank in Mumbai.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 1 basis point (bp) lower at 7.86 percent. Trading volumes were average at 307.30 billion rupees.

The yield had risen as high as 7.92 percent last week, a level last seen on Feb. 6, after the government unveiled the 2013/14 budget that proposed higher-than-expected spending, but has subsequently eased 6 bps.

Higher government spending ahead of the fiscal year-end is making cash conditions less tight.

Repo borrowings from the central bank stood at 379.70 billion rupees after hovering over the 1 trillion rupee mark for most of February and March.

Lower-than-expected inflation data next week could boost chances of a rate cut given signs of slowing growth.

India's economy grew by a worse-than-expected 4.5 percent in the quarter ended December.

The one-year OIS ended 1 bp lower at 7.56 percent, while the five-year OIS ended 1 bp higher at 7.20 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)