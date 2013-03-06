* 10-year yield falls 1 bp to 7.86 pct
* Cash deficit within RBI's comfort range
* Factory, inflation data next week to provide cues ahead of
RBI meet
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, March 6 Indian government bonds rose for
a third consecutive session on Wednesday on improved liquidity
conditions and continued expectations the central bank will cut
interest rates later this month.
India will post industrial output and inflation data next
week, which will be critical indicators ahead of the Reserve
Bank of India's policy review on March 19.
With the 2013/14 budget largely disappointing, investors are
expecting potential interest rate cuts to provide an impetus to
bonds.
"The market is now looking forward to the inflation numbers.
The majority view is now veering towards a 25 basis point rate
cut," said Harish Agarwal, a dealer at First Rand Bank in
Mumbai.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 1
basis point (bp) lower at 7.86 percent. Trading volumes were
average at 307.30 billion rupees.
The yield had risen as high as 7.92 percent last week, a
level last seen on Feb. 6, after the government unveiled the
2013/14 budget that proposed higher-than-expected spending, but
has subsequently eased 6 bps.
Higher government spending ahead of the fiscal year-end is
making cash conditions less tight.
Repo borrowings from the central bank stood at 379.70
billion rupees after hovering over the 1 trillion rupee mark for
most of February and March.
Lower-than-expected inflation data next week could boost
chances of a rate cut given signs of slowing growth.
India's economy grew by a worse-than-expected 4.5 percent in
the quarter ended December.
The one-year OIS ended 1 bp lower at 7.56
percent, while the five-year OIS ended 1 bp
higher at 7.20 percent.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)