* 10-year yield falls 2 bps to 7.84 pct
* Yields fall for fourth week in five, biggest weekly fall
since early Jan
* Govt may borrow 3.3 trillion rupees in April-Sept - report
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, March 8 Indian government bonds rose on
Friday after a report said the fiscal first-half government
borrowing may be lower than expected, with growing hopes of a
rate cut by the central bank at its upcoming review.
News channel CNBC-TV18 reported late Thursday, citing
unnamed finance ministry sources, that the government would
borrow 3.3 trillion rupees during April-September, which would
be around 57 percent of the full fiscal-year borrowing.
The government normally completes 60-65 percent of its
borrowing in the first half.
India will borrow 5.79 trillion rupees in 2013/14, with the
500 billion rupees of buyback being outside its borrowing
calendar.
Dealers said light positioning of traders, who were sellers
for the last few sessions and were buyers on Friday, also helped
bonds gain.
"The market is now punting on a rate cut. I am also
expecting a 25 bps cut. Besides, trader positioning was light
which led to the buying," said Manish Wadhawan, managing
director and head of rates trading at HSBC in Mumbai.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 2
basis points (bps) to 7.84 percent.
Yields fell for the fourth week in five, down 7 basis
points, with bonds notching up their biggest weekly gains since
early January.
Having left the budget disappointment behind, investors are
now squarely focusing on the central bank policy.
While a 25 bps cut is widely expected, a section of the
market is hoping that a slowing economy and a fiscally
disciplined budget may provide the leeway to the central bank to
go in for a bigger cut.
Bond dealers are now awaiting the factory data and headline
inflation data due next week to cement their rate views before
the central bank's policy review on March 19.
The cash situation will also be closely watched as banking
system liquidity may be strained because of advance tax outflows
due by mid-March.
The one-year OIS ended 3 bps lower at 7.55
percent, while the five-year OIS closed 1 bp up
at 7.22 percent.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)