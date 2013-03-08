* 10-year yield falls 2 bps to 7.84 pct

* Yields fall for fourth week in five, biggest weekly fall since early Jan

* Govt may borrow 3.3 trillion rupees in April-Sept - report

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, March 8 Indian government bonds rose on Friday after a report said the fiscal first-half government borrowing may be lower than expected, with growing hopes of a rate cut by the central bank at its upcoming review.

News channel CNBC-TV18 reported late Thursday, citing unnamed finance ministry sources, that the government would borrow 3.3 trillion rupees during April-September, which would be around 57 percent of the full fiscal-year borrowing.

The government normally completes 60-65 percent of its borrowing in the first half.

India will borrow 5.79 trillion rupees in 2013/14, with the 500 billion rupees of buyback being outside its borrowing calendar.

Dealers said light positioning of traders, who were sellers for the last few sessions and were buyers on Friday, also helped bonds gain.

"The market is now punting on a rate cut. I am also expecting a 25 bps cut. Besides, trader positioning was light which led to the buying," said Manish Wadhawan, managing director and head of rates trading at HSBC in Mumbai.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 2 basis points (bps) to 7.84 percent.

Yields fell for the fourth week in five, down 7 basis points, with bonds notching up their biggest weekly gains since early January.

Having left the budget disappointment behind, investors are now squarely focusing on the central bank policy.

While a 25 bps cut is widely expected, a section of the market is hoping that a slowing economy and a fiscally disciplined budget may provide the leeway to the central bank to go in for a bigger cut.

Bond dealers are now awaiting the factory data and headline inflation data due next week to cement their rate views before the central bank's policy review on March 19.

The cash situation will also be closely watched as banking system liquidity may be strained because of advance tax outflows due by mid-March.

The one-year OIS ended 3 bps lower at 7.55 percent, while the five-year OIS closed 1 bp up at 7.22 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)