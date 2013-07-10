* 10-year bond yield ends 3 bps lower at 7.52 pct * RBI asks state-run refiners to buy USD from single bank-source * Rising crude oil prices a concern for current a/c deficit By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, July 10 Indian government bonds gained for a second session and interest rate swaps fell sharply on Wednesday, on hopes recent central bank measures would help support the currency, helping arrest heavy debt sales by foreign investors. In the latest action, the Reserve Bank of India told state-run oil refiners to limit dollar purchases from a single bank in order to reduce volatility, a source told Reuters on Tuesday. The step follows measures by the central bank to curb speculative trading by barring banks from proprietary trading in forex derivatives. Besides tracking rupee movements, investors are expected to focus on data on factory output and consumer prices due on Friday, although the recent fall in the rupee to a record low is seen virtually wiping out any chance of a rate cut by the RBI at its policy review later this month. "Bonds will track a combination of rupee moves and domestic data. But I think incrementally rupee will not have much of an impact as it has begun stabilising," said Mahendra Jajoo, head of fixed income at Pramerica Mutual Fund in Mumbai. "With crude prices again rising, the current account deficit is back in focus." The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 3 basis points to 7.52 percent, after easing to 7.51 percent earlier during the day. The two days of gains have come as the rupee recovered from a record low of 61.21 to the dollar hit on Monday. Foreign funds were modest buyers of rupee debt - worth around $28.9 million - on Monday. But they have turned net sellers for 2013 of $2.27 billion after heavy selling since late May, regulatory data showed. Investors are also nervously eyeing rising oil prices, with the U.S. benchmark climbing to a 14-month high near $105 a barrel, buoyed by a sharp decline in fuel stockpiles in the U.S., the top oil consumer. The total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at 346.55 billion rupees, slightly lower than the average 500 billion rupees seen until mid-June. The 5-year overnight index swap ended 10 bps lower at 7.47 pct while the 1-year OIS fell 7 bps at 7.47 pct. (Editing by Sunil Nair)