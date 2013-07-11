* 10-year bond yield ends 5 bps lower at 7.47 pct * RBI chief says inflation continues to remain high * Factory, CPI data due on Friday By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, July 11 Indian government bonds rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday on hopes that recent strong foreign sales would subside after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke appeared more dovish about tapering off U.S. monetary stimulus. The gains had been strong enough in the morning session to lead the fixed income association to relax trading bands for government bonds after some yields had hit their lower limits. However, gains later were kept in check after Reserve Bank of India Governor said inflation continued to remain high and curbing it remained the central bank's most important task. Investors are expected to focus on factory output and consumer prices data due on Friday, although the recent fall in the rupee to a record low is seen virtually wiping out any chance of a rate cut by the RBI at its policy review. "The Fed comments were the major driver. But the rupee could not sustain its gains which led to some selling," said Harish Agarwal, a bond dealer with First Rand Bank in Mumbai. "The market is not factoring in any rate cut for now. If there is a strong deviation from our expectation of 4.7 percent for headline inflation, it may lead to some buying in bonds." The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 5 basis points (bps) to 7.47 percent, after easing to as much as 7.42 percent earlier in the session. The recovery in debt prices comes after a global sell-off in bonds that has seen foreign investors pull out nearly $8 billion since May 22. India is considered particularly vulnerable as the country runs a deficit both on its current and fiscal accounts and is dependent on easy money to finance its gap. The total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at 553.15 billion rupees. The five-year overnight index swap ended 2 bps lower at 7.45 percent while the one-year OIS rose 2 bps at 7.49 percent. (Editing by Anand Basu)