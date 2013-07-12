* 10-year bond yield ends 7 bps higher at 7.54 pct * India June trade deficit at $12.2 billion * Trading bands widened for Friday By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, July 12 India government bonds fell on Friday, snapping three days of gains, as the rupee's weakness continued to weigh with caution also prevailing ahead of the key economic data due out before the central bank's policy review at the end of the month. The benchmark bond yield rose 4 basis points (bps) for the week, marking a fifth consecutive week of rising yield, indicating the pressure a weakening rupee, which hit a record low of 61.21 on Monday, is having on debt markets. The prospect of erosion in returns due to a weaker rupee and narrowing differentials with U.S. Treasury yields have sparked a foreign pullout, with nearly $8 billion of bonds sold since May 22. The rupee will thus remain front and centre for bond investors, although markets will also wait for industrial output and consumer inflation data due later in the day and a report on wholesale prices on Monday. "Bond movement would be choppy in the near term and play hostage to rupee moves. Local factors would currently be secondary," said Lakshmi Iyer, head of fixed income and products at Kotak Mutual Fund. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 7 basis points (bps) to 7.54 percent, after trading in a 7.46-7.54 percent band in the session. India widened trading bands for government bonds for Friday, the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India said on its website. The falls came as the rupee declined to as low as 60.17 to a dollar on Friday, though it staged a late recovery on suspected RBI intervention. Dealers also cited some profit-taking after June trade deficit shrunk in line with estimates as gold imports came down. The total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at 275.65 billion rupees. The five-year overnight index swap ended 4 bps higher at 7.49 percent while the one-year OIS rose 4 bps at 7.53 percent. (Editing by Anand Basu)