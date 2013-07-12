* 10-year bond yield ends 7 bps higher at 7.54 pct
* India June trade deficit at $12.2 billion
* Trading bands widened for Friday
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, July 12 India government bonds fell on
Friday, snapping three days of gains, as the rupee's weakness
continued to weigh with caution also prevailing ahead of the key
economic data due out before the central bank's policy review at
the end of the month.
The benchmark bond yield rose 4 basis points (bps) for the
week, marking a fifth consecutive week of rising yield,
indicating the pressure a weakening rupee, which hit a
record low of 61.21 on Monday, is having on debt markets.
The prospect of erosion in returns due to a weaker rupee and
narrowing differentials with U.S. Treasury yields have sparked a
foreign pullout, with nearly $8 billion of bonds sold since May
22.
The rupee will thus remain front and centre for bond
investors, although markets will also wait for industrial output
and consumer inflation data due later in the day and a report on
wholesale prices on Monday.
"Bond movement would be choppy in the near term and play
hostage to rupee moves. Local factors would currently be
secondary," said Lakshmi Iyer, head of fixed income and products
at Kotak Mutual Fund.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 7 basis
points (bps) to 7.54 percent, after trading in a 7.46-7.54
percent band in the session.
India widened trading bands for government bonds for Friday,
the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of
India said on its website.
The falls came as the rupee declined to as low as 60.17 to
a dollar on Friday, though it staged a late recovery on
suspected RBI intervention.
Dealers also cited some profit-taking after June trade
deficit shrunk in line with estimates as gold imports came down.
The total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at 275.65 billion rupees.
The five-year overnight index swap ended 4
bps higher at 7.49 percent while the one-year OIS
rose 4 bps at 7.53 percent.
(Editing by Anand Basu)