* 10-year bond yield ends up 1 basis point at 7.55 pct * In-line WPI helps calm mkt; prompts some bargain buying * Traders do not expect any rate cut in July policy review By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, July 15 Indian government bond yields hit their highest level in more than two months on Monday as rising consumer prices at a time when the rupee is at near record lows are seen ruling out the prospect of central bank rate cuts in the near term. Bonds were under pressure after data late on Friday showed retail inflation accelerated in June, snapping a three-month easing trend, while industrial output unexpectedly shrank. Although data on Monday showing wholesale prices rose in line with expectations at 4.86 percent from a year earlier helped bond prices recover to some extent, but analysts said the chances of a rate cut at the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on July 30 are virtually ruled out. "The worry is on the currency front. A weak rupee casts doubts on the future inflation trajectory," said Sandeep Bagla, executive vice president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealer. "It is a fairly uncertain market, which can turn any side. However, for the week the 10-year bond may hold in a 7.50 to 7.65 percent range," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 1 basis point at 7.55 percent. The yield rose as high as 7.61 percent in early trade, its highest since May 9. Yields moved in a 7.54 percent to 7.61 percent range during the day. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at a moderate 301.55 billion rupees. Traders will continue to monitor comments from policymakers for near-term direction while the evolving global macro-economic situation will also be watched. India's central bank will take into account latest inflation figures while setting up its monetary policy later this month, its chief Duvvuri Subbarao said on Monday after a meeting with the finance minister to discuss the G20 meeting agenda. Overnight indexed swap rates also surged on the back of the jump in retail inflation. The benchmark five-year OIS rate closed up 10 basis points at 7.59 percent, but off the day's high of 7.60 percent, while the one-year rate ended up 7 bps at 7.60 percent, but off the session peak of 7.62 percent. (Editing by Sunil Nair)