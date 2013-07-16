* Bond yields jump most since January 2009
* OIS rates post biggest single-day rise since at least 2000
* Cbank steps seen as temporary, may have limited impact on
INR
By Swati Bhat and Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, July 16 Indian government bond yields
jumped the most in four-and-a-half years and overnight indexed
swap rates posted their biggest rise in at least 13 years after
the central bank curbed liquidity in a bid to shore up the
struggling rupee.
Yet, the rupee gained only 1 percent on the day, sparking
concern that the unexpected Reserve Bank of India measures,
announced late on Monday, did not address fundamental issues
behind the currency's fall and would inflict too much pain for
limited gain.
India's record current account deficit has been a key reason
behind the rupee's fall, and analysts say the government would
need to pass measures that will attract foreign direct
investments or raise funds via an overseas bond.
Although the Reserve Bank of India is still expected to keep
interest rates on hold at its policy review on July 30, some
analysts said the prospects of a rate hike will increase should
the latest measures fail to support the rupee.
"What the RBI and government needs to do to turn the rupee's
tide is a large action to draw in inflows like an NRI bond issue
which will bring in $10-$15 billion," said Subramanian Sharma,
director at Greenback Forex.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 59.31/32
per dollar, after rising to 59.14 in early deals, its highest
since July 1.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield surged 52 basis points to
close at 8.07 percent, its biggest single-day rise since Jan. 7,
2009, when the yield had risen 71 bps, following an unexpected
increase in the government borrowing programme. Trading in
government bonds was extended by 30 minutes to 5:30 p.m.
The 1-year forward premium rate also surged 47.5
bps to 426.50 points, which is its highest level in nearly 15
years.
Late on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India raised short-term
borrowing costs, restricted funds that banks could access and
said it would drain cash from the market via a 120 billion
rupees ($2 billion) bond sale.
The steps make it harder to speculate in the rupee and are
intended to attract foreign inflows needed to fund a record
current account deficit.
Still, some economists said the RBI measures could prove
successful and could lead to a pull back in bond yields.
"These are brilliant measures taken by the RBI. These steps
will not have an immediate impact but gradually excess rupee
liquidity will get squeezed out and it will help contain the
dollar/rupee volatility," said Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief
economist at Bank of Baroda.
The OIS rate curve saw a sharp bear flattening with the
1-year rate surging 116 bps to close at 8.76 percent, in its
biggest one-day rise since at least 2000, while the 5-year rate
jumped 50 bps to 8.09 percent.
(Editing by Jijo Jacob)