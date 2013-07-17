* 10-year bond yield ends down 2 bps at 8.05 percent * Cbank rejects all bids at t-bill sale; OMO outcome key * Traders hope for clarity from policy-makers on recent steps * Chief econ adviser comments help bonds gain marginally By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, July 17 Indian government bond yields fell on Wednesday, pulling back after a surge in the previous session, as the central bank rejected all bids at its 120-billion-rupee treasury bills sale in an indication it was not comfortable with the high yields demanded by investors. Chief economic adviser Raghuram Rajan's comments about the latest central bank measures being withdrawn if the rupee stabilises also helped the recovery in bonds. Late on Monday, the RBI raised short-term borrowing costs, restricted funds available to banks and said it would sell 120 billion rupees ($2 billion) in bonds, effectively draining cash from the market, to protect a rupee that had hit a record low last week. Market participants will now keenly watch the outcome of the open market sale of bonds on Thursday, which will be key in providing near-term direction for the market. "The current yields seem to have absorbed most of the recent tightness measure by the RBI. However, with not-so-encouraging government measures to address the falling rupee in the very near term and the impact of global vulnerability leaves the market guessing on the sustainability of such measures," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist at AK Capital. "We see the OMO sales as well as the regular auction getting a lacklustre response in the current week. Market will keenly watch for the Fed's statement post-market hours and some official comments to take a comfort cue. Ten-year expected to be range-bound around 8.00 and 8.10 percent," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2 basis points lower on the day at 8.05 percent after moving in a 8.03 to 8.13 percent band. On Tuesday, yields had jumped 50 basis points following the central bank's measures. The RBI rejected all bids for 91-day and 182-day treasury bills after deciding that investors' bids for yields were too high, a source familiar with the central bank's thinking told Reuters. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at a low 156.20 billion rupees compared to the average 300 billion rupees in recent weeks. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed up 3 bps at 8.12 percent while the 1-year rate dropped 4 bps at 8.72 percent, but the curve continued to be inverted. The two rates had surged 116 bps and 50 bps respectively on Tuesday. (Editing by Sunil Nair)