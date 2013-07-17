* 10-year bond yield ends down 2 bps at 8.05 percent
* Cbank rejects all bids at t-bill sale; OMO outcome key
* Traders hope for clarity from policy-makers on recent
steps
* Chief econ adviser comments help bonds gain marginally
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, July 17 Indian government bond yields
fell on Wednesday, pulling back after a surge in the previous
session, as the central bank rejected all bids at its
120-billion-rupee treasury bills sale in an indication it was
not comfortable with the high yields demanded by investors.
Chief economic adviser Raghuram Rajan's comments about the
latest central bank measures being withdrawn if the rupee
stabilises also helped the recovery in bonds.
Late on Monday, the RBI raised short-term borrowing costs,
restricted funds available to banks and said it would sell 120
billion rupees ($2 billion) in bonds, effectively draining cash
from the market, to protect a rupee that had hit a
record low last week.
Market participants will now keenly watch the outcome of the
open market sale of bonds on Thursday, which will be key in
providing near-term direction for the market.
"The current yields seem to have absorbed most of the recent
tightness measure by the RBI. However, with not-so-encouraging
government measures to address the falling rupee in the very
near term and the impact of global vulnerability leaves the
market guessing on the sustainability of such measures," said
Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist at AK Capital.
"We see the OMO sales as well as the regular auction getting
a lacklustre response in the current week. Market will keenly
watch for the Fed's statement post-market hours and some
official comments to take a comfort cue. Ten-year expected to be
range-bound around 8.00 and 8.10 percent," he added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2
basis points lower on the day at 8.05 percent after moving in a
8.03 to 8.13 percent band. On Tuesday, yields had jumped 50
basis points following the central bank's measures.
The RBI rejected all bids for 91-day and 182-day treasury
bills after deciding that investors' bids for yields were too
high, a source familiar with the central bank's thinking told
Reuters.
Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were at a low 156.20 billion rupees compared to the
average 300 billion rupees in recent weeks.
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed up 3
bps at 8.12 percent while the 1-year rate
dropped 4 bps at 8.72 percent, but the curve continued to be
inverted. The two rates had surged 116 bps and 50 bps
respectively on Tuesday.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)