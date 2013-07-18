* 10-year bond yield drops 6 bps to 7.99 pct * Cbank sells a little over fifth of bonds it set out to * Bid rejection shows discomfort with high yields-traders By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, July 18 Indian government bond yields eased on Thursday after the central bank sold just about one-fifth of the bonds available via open market operations, reducing the strains on liquidity but raising the prospect of a hike in the cash reserve ratio. The Reserve Bank of India raised 25.32 billion rupees ($424.8 million) through the OMO, much lower than the 120 billion rupees worth of debt available. The OMO sale is a part of the RBI's plans to shore up the rupee by draining liquidity, which have also included raising two key short-term rates and limiting funding to banks. But some dealers say the RBI may now have to accomplish its goal with a possible hike in the cash reserve requirement, a far stronger move that would signal a change in its monetary policy stance. "The results seem like suggesting the RBI and the government are not comfortable with high yields on government bonds," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income dealer with First Rand Bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 6 basis points to 7.99 percent from its previous close, while the most-traded 8.33 percent 2026 bond yield dropped 8 bps to 8.10 percent. The RBI received bids worth 242.79 billion rupees at its auction and rejected all bids for 8.07 percent, 2017 bonds as well as for 8.15 percent, 2022 bonds. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic platform were at a low 127.40 billion rupees compared with the recent average of around 300 billion rupees. Traders will keenly watch out for any comments from the central bank that these measures are temporary or even an indication of a potential reversal are key to stabilising debt markets. "We need some follow-on steps or at least the central bank officials, preferably the governor, should come out and clarify this is not policy tightening and will gradually be rolled back," said a senior dealer with a foreign bank. "Until then the market will continue to be in a disarray." The benchmark five-year OIS rate closed down 12 bps at 8.00 percent, while the one-year rate dropped 13 bps at 8.59 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)