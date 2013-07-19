* 10-year bond yield ends down 5 bps at 7.94 pct
* Govt raises full amount at debt sale but at high yields
* Market to remain cautious until policy-dealer
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, July 19 Indian government bonds rose in
a volatile session on Friday after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
said the country's measures to drain liquidity would be
temporary and on reports that a sovereign bond issuance was
being considered.
Still, bonds posted their worst week in four-and-a-half
years, after the central bank stunned investors late on Monday
by raising short-term lending rates as a way to prop up the
rupee.
The government sold the entire 150 billion rupees worth of
bonds, with primary dealers being forced to buy a little over 35
billion rupees as the underwriters to the issue despite the
central bank setting higher-than-expected yields at the auction.
The sale came after the central bank rejected all bids at a
treasury bill auction on Wednesday and sold only one-fifth of
the 120 billion rupees on offer at a special open market
operation sale.
The failure to drain much liquidity is likely to raise
worries about potentially stronger measures to drain liquidity,
including a possible hike in the cash reserve ratio, after the
central bank raised short-term interest rates to prop up the
rupee on Monday.
"Nobody really expects them (RBI) to roll back these
measures, the issue is whether they do anything further," said
Hitendra Dave, head of global markets at HSBC India.
"Until the policy, no one will be super confident of doing
anything. But since the market is running relatively light
positions, you will see large intra-day movements whenever there
is even small good or bad news," he added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down
5 basis points on the day at 7.94 percent. The bond yield swung
in a wide range of 7.90 percent to 8.07 percent.
For the week, yields rose 40 basis points, the biggest
weekly rise since the last week of January 2009.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said the steps to drain
liquidity were meant to be temporary and did not signal a rise
in long-term interest rates, aiding bonds for the session.
Investors also drew some comfort from a report on Bloomberg
TV quoting government sources that the government was
considering the prospect of raising funds via a sovereign bond
in smaller tranches of about $10 billion.
Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were at 231.35 billion rupees, well below the
more-than-300-billion-rupee levels seen in recent weeks.
The benchmark five-year OIS rate closed up
2 basis points at 8.02 percent, with the one-year rate
also rising 2 bps to 8.61 percent.
(Editing by Jijo Jacob)