* 10-year bond yield ends down 5 bps at 7.94 pct * Govt raises full amount at debt sale but at high yields * Market to remain cautious until policy-dealer By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, July 19 Indian government bonds rose in a volatile session on Friday after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said the country's measures to drain liquidity would be temporary and on reports that a sovereign bond issuance was being considered. Still, bonds posted their worst week in four-and-a-half years, after the central bank stunned investors late on Monday by raising short-term lending rates as a way to prop up the rupee. The government sold the entire 150 billion rupees worth of bonds, with primary dealers being forced to buy a little over 35 billion rupees as the underwriters to the issue despite the central bank setting higher-than-expected yields at the auction. The sale came after the central bank rejected all bids at a treasury bill auction on Wednesday and sold only one-fifth of the 120 billion rupees on offer at a special open market operation sale. The failure to drain much liquidity is likely to raise worries about potentially stronger measures to drain liquidity, including a possible hike in the cash reserve ratio, after the central bank raised short-term interest rates to prop up the rupee on Monday. "Nobody really expects them (RBI) to roll back these measures, the issue is whether they do anything further," said Hitendra Dave, head of global markets at HSBC India. "Until the policy, no one will be super confident of doing anything. But since the market is running relatively light positions, you will see large intra-day movements whenever there is even small good or bad news," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 5 basis points on the day at 7.94 percent. The bond yield swung in a wide range of 7.90 percent to 8.07 percent. For the week, yields rose 40 basis points, the biggest weekly rise since the last week of January 2009. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said the steps to drain liquidity were meant to be temporary and did not signal a rise in long-term interest rates, aiding bonds for the session. Investors also drew some comfort from a report on Bloomberg TV quoting government sources that the government was considering the prospect of raising funds via a sovereign bond in smaller tranches of about $10 billion. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at 231.35 billion rupees, well below the more-than-300-billion-rupee levels seen in recent weeks. The benchmark five-year OIS rate closed up 2 basis points at 8.02 percent, with the one-year rate also rising 2 bps to 8.61 percent. (Editing by Jijo Jacob)