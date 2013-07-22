* 10-year bond yield rises 15 bps to 8.09 pct * India may consider raising repo rate if INR falls towards 61-62/dollar - sources * Dealers fear further cash tightening steps by RBI By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, July 22 Indian government bond yields rose on Monday after senior government sources, who met central bank officials, told Reuters a hike in the policy rate would not be ruled out if the rupee were to slide further. The sources said the repo rate could be raised if the rupee slid towards 61 to 62 to the dollar, or around the record low of 61.21 hit on July 8. That raised concerns the Reserve Bank of India may take further steps, including a stronger move to curb liquidity, after stunning investors last week with a move to shore up short-term interest rates. Monday's rise in yields comes after bonds posted their worst week in four-and-a-half years last week, with benchmark yields surging 40 basis points. "I think the market will feel the full impact of the measures once the new fortnight starts and liquidity tightens. I do not expect any further moves by the RBI on July 30," said Mahendra Jajoo, head of fixed income at Pramerica Mutual Fund in Mumbai. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 15 basis points on the day to 8.09 percent, closing at the day's highs. The cash deficit fell sharply to 398.40 billion rupees, lower than the 750 billion rupees cap that the central bank has imposed on banks' daily borrowing. Total volumes were at 217.15 billion rupees with the benchmark paper being the most traded, having been reissued at Friday's auction. Trading bands were removed for the session in anticipation of volatility. India's sale of debt quota for foreign investors had attracted bids in excess of 236.6 billion rupees on offer, but the pricing of these quotas are likely to be very low, according to dealers participating in the auction. The interest rate swap curve continued to bear flatten since the central bank's surprise steps last week. The benchmark five-year OIS rate closed up 8 basis points at 8.10 percent and the one-year rate rose 15 bps to 8.76 percent. (Editing by Jijo Jacob)