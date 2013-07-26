MUMBAI, July 26 The Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India said there would be no trading bands for government bonds and other securities on Friday.

The trading body has been removing or relaxing trading bands in recent sessions in view of the sharp volatility in government bonds.

The government will sell 150 billion rupees of bonds later in the session which will again test the central bank's willingness to offer high yields to investors as it tries to support the rupee. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)