* 10-year bond yield ends down 8 bps at 8.17 pct
* Yield up 73 bps in July, biggest rise since Jan 2009
* Finmin comments seen as a positive, real measures awaited
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, July 31 Indian bonds gained on Wednesday
after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram vowed to take measures to
bring inflows and plug the current account deficit, while also
assuring to stick to the country's fiscal deficit target for the
year.
Still, the gains were unable to prevent bonds from posting
their worst month since January 2009, after RBI's measures
raised short-term rates as the central bank tried to defend the
currency, putting on hold its monetary easing campaign.
Despite the gains on Wednesday, analysts remained sceptical,
saying the government would need to follow up its rhetoric with
concrete steps to narrow a record high current account deficit
that has been a key source of rupee weakness.
Although the rupee recovered on Wednesday, it still remains
within sight of a record low of 61.21 hit on July 8. Traders
will next monitor the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting due later in the day, with markets
waiting for more cues about when the monetary stimulus will
start tapering off.
"I will not make much of any of the statements made today.
Statements will have their own impact, but market direction will
only change by what actually happens on the ground," said Ashish
Parthasarthy, treasurer at HDFC Bank.
"With liquidity remaining tight and short-end rates staying
high, we could see a further uptick in yields. If, however,
rupee sees some appreciation, we could see bond yields move down
too," he added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down
8 basis points at 8.17 percent.
Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were at a low 99 billion rupees.
For the month, the benchmark yield rose 73 basis points
following the central bank's cash tightening measures announced
on July 15 and the additional steps unveiled on July 23.
Bond gains on Wednesday came after Chidambaram said the
government is considering all options, including a sovereign
bond, selling bonds to non-resident Indians and asking state-run
banks to raise overseas funds, in a bid to attract more foreign
fund inflows.
Those comments offset a more mixed impact from comments by
Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao, who committed
to stick to the defence of rupee until volatility in exchange
rates subsides but also said the central bank will consider bond
sales via open market operations to further drain cash.
Subbarao also appeared to condone the rise in long-term
rates as a result of the central bank's cash tightening
measures, responding with a "so be it" to a question posed by an
analyst at a teleconference.
The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate
closed up 2 basis points at 8.41 percent, while
the 1-year rate also ended up 2 bps at 9.49
percent.
(Editing by Jijo Jacob)