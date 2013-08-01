* 10-year bond yield ends down 10 bps at 8.07 pct * Cbank chief says retail inflation still high * Fed gives no indication of stimulus rollback By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Aug 1 Indian government bonds gained for a second straight session on Thursday, tracking a drop in U.S. Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve gave no hint of rolling back its asset purchase programme anytime soon. Besides the plunging rupee, the rising U.S. debt yields have been a big reason behind steep foreign selling in domestic bonds since late May, as the narrowing differential with Indian government bonds is seen eroding the appeal of domestic assets. Still, bond prices gave up some of their gains after Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said consumer price inflation was still high, further denting hopes of a rate cut in the remainder of the calendar year. Some analysts said bond prices were already due for a recovery after posting last month their biggest fall in four years following the central bank measures to defend the rupee by draining cash. "Technically we were in an oversold territory so people were looking for reasons to buy and make some money. Traders have been sitting very light of late," said Anoop Verma, vice-president at Development Credit Bank. "We will see buying at every opportunity and if there is any positive announcement from the government which will help bring in real flows, we could see a really big bounce in bond prices," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.07 percent, down 10 basis points on the day. It moved in an 8.03 to 8.16 percent band during the session. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at a low 158.20 billion rupees compared with the average 249 billion rupees in July. Bonds gained as prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Wednesday, reversing early losses after the Federal Reserve concluded its two-day meeting by giving no hint of a pullback in bond buying at the end of a two-day policy meeting. Traders say debt markets could gain more should the government or the central bank unveil steps to address the current account deficit, which is a key source of stress on the rupee. The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate closed down 4 basis points at 8.37 percent, while the 1-year rate ended down 13 bps at 9.36 percent. (Editing by Jijo Jacob)