* 10-year bond yield ends 8 bps lower at 8.20 pct * Heavy issuance lined up in Aug, highest in fiscal first half * Cash conditions comfortable, call rate well below MSF By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Aug 5 Indian government bonds gained on Monday, recovering from recent sharp falls tracking some stability in the rupee, although investors remain worried that further currency weakness could lead the central bank to announce additional cash-draining measures. A fall in U.S. Treasury yields from near two-year highs on Friday also supported domestic sentiment after modest U.S. jobs growth added to uncertainty surrounding a rollback in the Federal Reserve's bond-buying programme. The surge in U.S. yields had narrowed the difference with domestic debt, contributing to foreign selling in recent weeks. Still, sentiment in bond markets remains frail. Standard Chartered said recent signs of improving liquidity could spur the Reserve Bank of India to take additional steps to drain cash, a strategy it has adopted to curb speculative trading in the rupee. Yields have risen for eight successive weeks, with the rise accelerating after the RBI unveiled its liquidity steps on July 15. "After the recent measures, the market seems to be stabilising and some buying is seen at higher levels. The rupee still seems volatile and the RBI will wait to see the effects of its measures to play out," said Mahendra Jajoo, head of fixed income at Pramerica Mutual Fund in Mumbai. The benchmark 10-year bond yield eased 8 basis points (bps) on the day to 8.20 percent. Total volumes were less than normal at 139.70 billion rupees. Traders said they will monitor rupee movements and liquidity conditions. August is also the heaviest issuance month in the fiscal first half calendar, with bond sales of 790 billion rupees lined up. Banks' borrowing from the marginal standing facility (MSF), or the central bank's emergency funding facility, averaged about 12 billion rupees in the past week from 259 billion rupees earlier. The reduced borrowing reflects improved liquidity conditions as continued government spending has been filtering in, traders said. That would run counter to the RBI's cash-draining measures, which raised MSF rates to 10.25 percent and is trying to push banks to borrow at those rates by reducing the amount banks can borrow from it through other windows. The fall in MSF borrowing has pulled down the overnight rate to about 8-8.5 percent from the emergency funding rate of 10.25 percent seen since the RBI's steps to tighten cash. The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate closed down 10 bps at 8.34 percent. The 1-year rate ended 26 bps lower at 9.11 percent. It fell to 9.06 pct in session, its lowest since July 23 when the RBI unveiled its second round of cash tightening measures. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)