* 10-year bond yield ends flat at 8.20 pct
* India appoints Raghuram Rajan RBI governor
* Dealers expect new steps from government to check current
account deficit
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Aug 6 Indian government bonds recovered
all losses to end flat on Tuesday on speculation the government
will take more steps to narrow the country's current account
deficit after the rupee hit a record low.
Bonds dealers also welcomed the appointment of Raghuram
Rajan as the next central bank governor as he is broadly viewed
as somebody who is reform-minded and can bring a fresh approach
to monetary policy.
Rajan's appointment comes as bond yields have surged after
the Reserve Bank of India unveiled measures last month to drain
cash in a bid to prop up the rupee, effectively putting on hold
a policy geared towards easing.
"Bonds fell because of persistent weakness in the currency,
but recovered a bit on reports that some measures to support the
rupee are imminent," said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice president
at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat
on the day at 8.20 percent after earlier rising to as much as
8.30 percent. Total volumes were less than normal at 152.45
billion rupees.
Yields rose earlier in the day after the rupee slumped to a
record low of 61.80, raising expectations that the central bank
would unveil new cash-draining measures, especially since signs
of increased government spending have kept liquidity easy.
Bonds recovered on media reports that the government would
be soon take steps to reduce the current account deficit,
including a possible sale of debt, which would ease pressure on
the RBI in defence of the rupee.
Dealers say that in the absence of any new government
measures, the central bank could take more steps such as further
capping banks' borrowing or even raising the cash reserve ratio.
Yields have risen for eight successive weeks, surging 65 bps
since the RBI first announced cash tightening steps on July 15.
The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate
closed up 5 bps at 8.39 percent. The 1-year
rate ended up 10 bps at 9.21 percent.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)