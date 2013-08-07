* 10-year bond yield ends 6 bps lower at 8.14 pct * India will ease overseas borrowing rules for companies - reports * Rupee recovers from day's lows to end at 61.30/31 to a dollar By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Aug 7 Indian government bonds rose on Wednesday on media reports the government will ease overseas borrowing rules for companies and banks to help prop up a currency that hit a record low on Tuesday. Bond dealers are hoping measures from the government would help boost inflows, supporting the rupee and reducing the need for the central bank to further tighten cash in a bid to defend the currency. Hopes have also been kindled by the appointment of former International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Raghuram Rajan as the central bank chief, who is widely perceived as market friendly and relatively dovish in his monetary policy outlook. Action from the government would likely support bonds, with 10-year bond yields surging 59 basis points since the Reserve Bank of India first unveiled its liquidity steps on July 15. "The rupee would definitely take some comfort from the government's measures. However, the effectiveness in attracting more inflows or curbing import demand in the immediate near term would remain crucial in bringing further stability," said Shakti Satapathy, a bond dealer with AK Capital. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 6 basis points lower at 8.14 percent, after rising to as much as 8.21 percent. Total volumes were less than normal at 184.55 billion rupees. The fall in yields came after The Economic Times newspaper reported companies may be allowed to raise more funds overseas and the individual borrowing limit could be doubled to $1.5 billion. (link.reuters.com/ceb32v) The rupee also recovered after Bloomberg TV said banks may be allowed to raise capital overseas and companies would be allowed to refinance rupee loans via overseas borrowing. The rupee came off the day's lows, but still closed the day lower at 61.30/31 as against Tuesday's close of 60.77/78. The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate closed up 1 bp at 8.40 percent. The 1-year rate ended up 6 bps at 9.27 percent. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)