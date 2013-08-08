* 10-year bond yield ends 2 bps lower at 8.12 pct
* Indian official hints at more rupee measures
* India sells 150 bln rupees of debt
(Updates OIS closing levels)
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Aug 8 Indian government bonds posted
their first weekly gains in nine, helped by growing hopes that
policymakers would soon announce more steps to help the rupee
which hit a record low earlier in the week.
The focus remains firmly on measures that the government may
unveil, with bonds and the rupee gaining after a senior finance
ministry official hinted at further steps.
"Wait till the end of the week," Economic Affairs Secretary
Arvind Mayaram told reporters in Mumbai when asked about further
likely steps to prop up the rupee. "Finance minister will talk
about this later," he added.
The rupee hit a record low of 61.80 on Tuesday, even after
the central bank took cash tightening steps in July.
Indian media has been speculating that the government may
announce steps like allowing local companies to borrow more
overseas and to use overseas funds to repay rupee loans.
The gains also came in a week when Raghuram Rajan, the
current chief economic adviser to the finance ministry, was
appointed central bank governor to succeed Duvvuri Subbarao.
"For the moment, the market is expecting steps from the
government. Bond markets have digested much of the monetary
measures. Eventually, slowing growth and inflation will take
over monetary concerns and that will help bonds," said R.
Sivakumar, head of fixed income at Axis Mutual Fund.
Bonds ended Friday's session with gains. India sold 150
billion rupees of debt on Friday with bullish cutoffs.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2
basis points lower at 8.12 percent, after rising to as much as
8.20 percent. Total volumes were less than normal at 170.65
billion rupees.
For the week, the yield was 16 basis points lower.
The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate
closed down 11 bps at 8.29 percent. The 1-year
rate ended 10 bps lower at 9.17 percent.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)