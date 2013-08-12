* 10-year bond yield 18 bps higher at 8.30 pct * Fin Min announces measures to keep current account deficit within 3.7 pct of GDP * OIS curve bear-flattens on RBI cash tightening steps By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Aug 12 Indian government bonds fell the most in more than a week on Monday after the government's proposals to lower the current account deficit were seen lacking in specifics and after the central bank last week announced additional steps to drain cash. The Reserve Bank of India, late on Thursday, said it will sell 220 billion rupees ($3.61 billion) of cash management bills each week, its third set of measures to defend the currency by draining cash since initial steps unveiled on July 15. Indian financial markets were closed on Friday for a holiday. Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram followed up on the RBI measures with a slew of widely expected proposals to narrow the current account deficit (CAD), including easing rules for raising loans abroad. Chidambaram also said the measures would contain the CAD at 3.7 percent of gross domestic product, below the record high of 4.8 percent in the previous fiscal year, but dealers said the lack of specifics disappointed investors. "There is no specific action from the government. It is more intention rather than concrete action," said Sujan Hajra, chief economist at Anand Rathi Securities. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 18 basis points higher at 8.30 percent, its biggest single-day rise since Aug 2. It rose to 8.31 percent in session. Total volumes were less than normal at 151.65 billion rupees. Disappointment over Chidambaram comes after the RBI on Monday sold 110 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) of 35-day cash management bills at a yield of 11.7056 percent - its first auction since the steps unveiled on Thursday. The RBI plans to sell an additional 110 billion rupees in 34-day bills on Tuesday. The interest rate swap curve bear-flattened on the RBI's moves with the short-end surging more. The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate closed 23 bps higher at 8.52 percent. The 1-year rate ended 47 bps up at 9.64 percent. ($1 = 60.8650 Indian rupees) (Editing by Sunil Nair)