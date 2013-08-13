* 10-year bond yield 10 bps higher at 8.40 pct * India raises import duty on gold, silver to 10 pct * Fin Min expects new proposals to bring $11 billion inflows By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Aug 13 Indian government bonds fell for a second session on Tuesday on scepticism about the impact of the steps unveiled to contain the current account deficit, leaving the central bank's measures to drain cash as the main defence of the rupee. Bond prices got a momentary lift after India raised the import duty on gold and silver, though the impact was not sustained. The announcement on duty hikes came after Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram late Monday unveiled details of how the government proposes to mop up an additional $11 billion to help fund the fiscal deficit, including raising $4 billion overseas through issue of quasi-sovereign bonds by state-run companies. Traders fear India's piecemeal approach of raising a couple billion dollars here and a couple of billion there will not be enough to arrest the rupee's decline at a time when the economy is weakening and prospects of foreign outflows grow on the back of a rollback in U.S. stimulus. "Most of the measures seem to be medium term and whether the intended results will be achieved is a question mark," said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at IDFC Mutual Fund in Mumbai. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 10 basis points higher at 8.40 percent. Total volumes continue to remain thin at 141.40 billion rupees. The rupee ended at 61.19/20 after a volatile trading session, sparking concerns that both the government and the central bank measures would fail to lift the rupee. The RBI sold 110 billion Indian rupees ($1.80 billion) in cash management bills on Tuesday, its second auction in as many days, setting the yield for the 34-day debt at 11.9402 percent. The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate closed 7 basis points higher at 8.59 percent. The 1-year rate ended 2 bps lower at 9.62 percent. ($1 = 61.1450 Indian rupees) (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)