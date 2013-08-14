* 10-year bond yield 10 bps higher at 8.50 pct
* Bond dealers await details of more steps from govt, RBI
* July inflation surges to a 5-month high
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Aug 14 India's benchmark government bond
yields surged to their highest in fifteen months on Wednesday as
an unexpected jump in inflation added to the woes of
policymakers struggling to prop up the battered rupee.
Headline wholesale price inflation for July surged to a
five-month high of 5.79 percent on the back of higher food and
fuel prices, making it harder for the Reserve Bank of India to
return to an accommodative monetary policy.
The central bank is instead expected to stick to the
cash-draining steps it unveiled last month as the rupee
continues to hover close to its record low of 61.80 to a dollar
hit on Aug. 6 despite the government's recent steps.
Bond dealers also continued to await word from the central
bank and the government on details of the package of proposals
to narrow the current account deficit, unveiled by Finance
Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram in parliament on Monday.
"Now there is no chance of rolling back on the measures or
any softening of the rate front. Yields will rise to adjust to
the new funding cost," said Baljinder Singh, a bond dealer at
Andhra Bank.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 10
basis points higher at 8.50 percent. It rose to 8.55 percent
during the session, its highest level since May 2012.
Total volumes continue to remain thin at 100.55 billion
rupees.
Markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday.
Yields have surged 38 basis points so far this week, rising
for three successive sessions, as bond dealers face a deluge of
supply of government paper amid tight cash conditions which has
resulted in the overnight rate hovering near 10.25 percent.
Investors are waiting for details of the government's plan
to tax imports of non-essential items while the RBI is expected
to spell out how banks will be allowed to attract deposits from
Indians abroad.
The long-end rate swaps rose, tracking a rise in US Treasury
yields, while the short-end was stable as the call rate did not
spike above the emergency funding rate of 10.25 percent.
The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate
closed 7 basis points higher at 8.66 percent.
The 1-year rate ended 2 bps lower at 9.60
percent.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)