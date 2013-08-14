* 10-year bond yield 10 bps higher at 8.50 pct * Bond dealers await details of more steps from govt, RBI * July inflation surges to a 5-month high By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Aug 14 India's benchmark government bond yields surged to their highest in fifteen months on Wednesday as an unexpected jump in inflation added to the woes of policymakers struggling to prop up the battered rupee. Headline wholesale price inflation for July surged to a five-month high of 5.79 percent on the back of higher food and fuel prices, making it harder for the Reserve Bank of India to return to an accommodative monetary policy. The central bank is instead expected to stick to the cash-draining steps it unveiled last month as the rupee continues to hover close to its record low of 61.80 to a dollar hit on Aug. 6 despite the government's recent steps. Bond dealers also continued to await word from the central bank and the government on details of the package of proposals to narrow the current account deficit, unveiled by Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram in parliament on Monday. "Now there is no chance of rolling back on the measures or any softening of the rate front. Yields will rise to adjust to the new funding cost," said Baljinder Singh, a bond dealer at Andhra Bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 10 basis points higher at 8.50 percent. It rose to 8.55 percent during the session, its highest level since May 2012. Total volumes continue to remain thin at 100.55 billion rupees. Markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday. Yields have surged 38 basis points so far this week, rising for three successive sessions, as bond dealers face a deluge of supply of government paper amid tight cash conditions which has resulted in the overnight rate hovering near 10.25 percent. Investors are waiting for details of the government's plan to tax imports of non-essential items while the RBI is expected to spell out how banks will be allowed to attract deposits from Indians abroad. The long-end rate swaps rose, tracking a rise in US Treasury yields, while the short-end was stable as the call rate did not spike above the emergency funding rate of 10.25 percent. The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate closed 7 basis points higher at 8.66 percent. The 1-year rate ended 2 bps lower at 9.60 percent. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)