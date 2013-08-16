* 10-year bond yield 38 bps higher at 8.88 pct
* RBI curbs fx outflows of residents, ups interest ceiling
on NRI deposits
* Rupee hits record low, breaches 62/dollar
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Aug 16 Indian benchmark government bonds
slumped to 21-month lows on Friday and posted their worst week
in four-and-a-half years, as the rupee slid to a record low
despite policy makers' efforts to defend the currency.
The Reserve Bank of India late on Wednesday unveiled rules
to restrict how much its citizens and companies can invest
abroad and announced additional curbs on gold imports.
The steps raised concerns of outright capital controls that
would further undermine the confidence of foreign investors,
which were reinforced after upbeat U.S. jobless claims data on
Thursday suggested an early end to the Federal Reserve's asset
purchases and send U.S. Treasury yields to two-year highs.
Bonds are increasingly becoming hostage to the rupee's
falls, which is becoming symptomatic of the country's
macroeconomic weaknesses, including rising vulnerability on the
external front.
"It is the fear of more RBI measures, not an outright repo
rate hike per se. That the liberalisation of the capital account
is no longer sacrosanct has also shaken investor faith," said R.
Sivakumar, head of fixed income at Axis Mutual Fund.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 38
basis points higher at 8.88 percent, its biggest single day rise
since July 16, the day after RBI first took its cash tightening
steps.
It rose to 8.90 percent during the session, its highest
level since November 2011.
Yields rose for the ninth week in 10, rising 76 basis
points.
The fall in bond prices came as the rupee slid to a record
low of 62.03 to a dollar on Friday as local stocks got pummelled
on fears that the government may widen its capital control
measures which has been limited to local residents for now.
Bonds fell more after the central bank set
higher-than-expected yield cutoffs at the weekly government bond
auction and devolved part of the auction, another indication
that traders said showed that RBI may be indicating higher
interest rates.
Total volumes continue to remain thin at 99.25 billion
rupees.
The long-end rate swaps rose, tracking a rise in US Treasury
yields, while the short-end surged on fears of imminent RBI
action.
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate
closed 28 basis points higher at 8.94 percent.
The one-year rate ended 36 bps up at 9.96
percent.
(Editing by Anand Basu)