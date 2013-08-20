* 10-year bond yield ends down 33 bps at 8.90 pct * Yield hits 9.48 pct, highest since July 15, 2008 * Short-covering, rupee recovery help bonds gain on day By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Aug 20 Indian government bonds fell to their lowest in over five years on Tuesday as the rupee's plunge to a record low hurt, but strong technical support and a modest recovery in the currency helped them close stronger. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 33 basis points on the day, snapping a five-day losing streak and posting its biggest single-day gain since May 13, 2010. The rupee fell past 64 per dollar to a record low of 64.13 but central bank intervention via state-run banks in the spot and forward markets helped the rupee recover to 63.25/26 at close but still weaker than Monday's 63.13/14. "The bond market is not able to gauge the direction of the rupee for now and, hence, all this volatility," said Yadnesh Chavan, fixed income fund manager at Mirae Asset Global Investments. "Weak rupee will fuel inflation, making it difficult for the central bank to cut rates. Stability in the market will return only once rupee stabilises and the central bank and the government roll back some of these recent measures." The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.90 percent compared with its 9.23 percent close on Monday. The yield rose to as high as 9.48 percent in early trade, its highest since July 15, 2008. Traders said there was strong technical support for the bond market at 9.48 percent, as a breach of that level will push the yield to its highest level since September 2001. "There was good support around 9.48 percent which led to some short-covering. Long-end yields need not rise so much so fast but things will not change unless the central bank does something," said Sandeep Bagla, executive vice president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. "Market is now expecting some positive measures from the RBI like open market purchases of bonds or cash management bills cancellation," he added. The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closed down 24 basis points at 8.95 percent, while the one-year rate dropped 25 basis points at 9.89 percent. The one-year rate earlier rose to 10.22 percent, its highest since July 1, 2008. The five-year rate rose to 9.37 percent, its highest since Aug. 26, 2008. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)