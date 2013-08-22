* 10-year bond yield ends down 18 bps at 8.23 pct * Traders say bonds may have already hit the bottom * 10-year yield could soon see 8.10 pct-trader By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Aug 22 Indian government bond yields dropped on Thursday as investors sought bargains after a sharp rise in yields in recent sessions, while the central bank's upcoming open market operation to buy longer-dated debt on Friday also underpinned sentiment. Bonds, which have been rattled by the central bank's cash tightening measures introduced in mid-July, have likely touched the bottom, traders predict, though the rupee's moves will continue to remain a key risk. Bond yields are still up 68 basis points since the Reserve Bank of India's first measures on July 15, meaning the sharp fall in price is an attractive opportunity for investors to buy. "The open market operation tomorrow is supporting market sentiment. We could see the 10-year bond yield head to 8.10 percent soon," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income dealer with First Rand Bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.23 percent, down 18 basis points on the day. The yield had risen as high as 8.62 percent in opening trade following the Federal Reserve's minutes, which suggested they could look at tapering the stimulus as early as next month. The Fed minutes pushed the rupee to a record low of 65.56 but later gains in the domestic share market and suspected central bank intervention helped it recover slightly to close at 64.55/56. The central bank will buy up to 80 billion rupees of bonds on Aug. 23, it said earlier this week. Traders said debt redemptions in September are higher than the total sales, and coupled with the redemption of the cash management bills on Sept. 17, there will be a net infusion of cash into the banking system, which is also adding to the positive sentiment for bonds. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closed down 6 bps at 8.48 percent. The one-year rate ended down 3 bps at 9.58 percent. "Since overnight cash rates are above 10.25 percent, the OIS rates cannot come down much. Bonds however will recover if there are more open market operations," said Debendra Dash, a fixed income dealer with Development Credit Bank. (Editing by Anand Basu)