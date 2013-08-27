* 10-year bond yield rises 44 bps to 8.78 pct * Parliament's lower house passes food security bill * Fin Min says will stick to 4.8 pct fiscal deficit plan this FY By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Aug 27 Indian government bonds fell the most in a month and a half on Tuesday, extending losses for a third session, on worries that a massive food subsidy programme for the poor will aggravate the fiscal deficit, also sending the rupee to a record low. The lower house of parliament approved a plan worth 1.35 trillion rupees ($20.94 billion) on Monday to provide cheap grain to the poor, which is expected to be a key election plank as the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance aims for a third term. Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram on Tuesday reiterated that the government will not breach the 4.8 percent fiscal deficit target, but investors appeared worried about the government's resolve to keep a tab on spending ahead of national elections due by May. The resurgence of worries about the fiscal deficit comes as a record low rupee continues to exacerbate concerns about the current account deficit. The rupee plunged 2.9 percent on Tuesday, falling to a record low of 66.075 to the dollar, sending stocks tumbling 3.2 percent. It had closed at 64.30/31 on Monday. "I will be happier if the finance minister says how the government will accommodate the food security bill. The market fears that the bill might be one in a queue of many populist measures with eye on elections," said Killol Pandya, senior fund manager-debt at LIC Nomura Mutual Fund. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 44 basis points to 8.78 percent, its biggest rise since the RBI unveiled its first cash-tightening steps on July 15. Yields have risen 52 bps in the past three sessions. Volumes remained low at 152.60 billion rupees. Bonds fell even after the central bank said on Monday it will buy 80 billion rupees ($1.24 billion) worth of government bonds through an open market operation on Aug. 30. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year rate closed up 36 bps at 8.78 percent. The one-year rate ended higher 34 bps at 9.84 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)