MUMBAI Aug 28 India's benchmark 10-year bond recovered all losses in afternoon trades on Wednesday as dealers found high yields attractive.

The 10-year yield was 1 basis point lower at 8.77 percent. It rose to a high of 9.04 percent in the session.

"Investors found the 9 percent yield level as attractive and the recovery in the rupee and bonds have helped," said a senior dealer. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)