* 10-year bond yield ends at 8.58 pct, up 12 bps * S&P says India has higher chance of rating downgrade than Indonesia * Crude rises on geopolitical tensions in Middle East * India cuts Friday bond auction size by 50 billion rupees By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Sept 3 Indian government bonds ended lower on Tuesday after three sessions of gains as geopolitical worries and fears of a rating downgrade offset early cheer from a cut in the weekly debt sale size. The rise in yields after the government cut a bond auction by one-third, shows how the debt market has become hostage to the rupee's fortunes. The rupee slumped 2.4 percent on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's reiterated a more than one-in-three chance of a ratings downgrade for the country and on fears of a potential military conflict in the Middle East. S&P analyst Kim Eng Tan said India was at a greater threat of a rating downgrade than Indonesia, the two economies which have faced the brunt of the emerging market selloff. Crude oil prices rose and the yen advanced against the dollar after news of the launch of ballistic objects in the Mediterranean Sea, which Israel later said were joint missile tests with the United States. "The rupee will continue to be the key driver for Indian bonds this week. The Syrian crisis is now another major problem for India as it has the potential to drive up oil prices," said Debendra Dash, a senior fixed income dealer at Development Credit Bank. "It needs to be seen how the government will take steps to rein in the subsidies like oil and fertiliser. The government needs to hike fuel prices substantially. Otherwise, the market will react negatively. The hike has to happen just after the monsoon session." The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.58 percent, up 12 basis points on the day. It fell to 8.27 percent in early session after the government said it will sell 100 billion rupees worth of bonds on Friday, instead of the scheduled 150 billion rupees in view of the prevailing market conditions. Yields had fallen 50 bps in the three sessions to Monday on weak economic data. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year rate closed 10 bps higher at 8.60 percent. The one-year rate ended 11 bps higher at 9.62 percent. (Additional reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)