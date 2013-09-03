* 10-year bond yield ends at 8.58 pct, up 12 bps
* S&P says India has higher chance of rating downgrade than
Indonesia
* Crude rises on geopolitical tensions in Middle East
* India cuts Friday bond auction size by 50 billion rupees
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Sept 3 Indian government bonds ended
lower on Tuesday after three sessions of gains as geopolitical
worries and fears of a rating downgrade offset early cheer from
a cut in the weekly debt sale size.
The rise in yields after the government cut a bond auction
by one-third, shows how the debt market has become hostage to
the rupee's fortunes.
The rupee slumped 2.4 percent on Tuesday after Standard &
Poor's reiterated a more than one-in-three chance of a ratings
downgrade for the country and on fears of a potential military
conflict in the Middle East.
S&P analyst Kim Eng Tan said India was at a greater threat
of a rating downgrade than Indonesia, the two economies which
have faced the brunt of the emerging market selloff.
Crude oil prices rose and the yen advanced against the
dollar after news of the launch of ballistic objects in the
Mediterranean Sea, which Israel later said were joint missile
tests with the United States.
"The rupee will continue to be the key driver for Indian
bonds this week. The Syrian crisis is now another major problem
for India as it has the potential to drive up oil prices," said
Debendra Dash, a senior fixed income dealer at Development
Credit Bank.
"It needs to be seen how the government will take steps to
rein in the subsidies like oil and fertiliser. The government
needs to hike fuel prices substantially. Otherwise, the market
will react negatively. The hike has to happen just after the
monsoon session."
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at
8.58 percent, up 12 basis points on the day.
It fell to 8.27 percent in early session after the
government said it will sell 100 billion rupees worth of bonds
on Friday, instead of the scheduled 150 billion rupees in view
of the prevailing market conditions.
Yields had fallen 50 bps in the three sessions to Monday on
weak economic data.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year
rate closed 10 bps higher at 8.60 percent. The
one-year rate ended 11 bps higher at 9.62
percent.
(Additional reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)