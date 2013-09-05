* 10-year bond yield ends up 3 bps at 8.42 pct * Traders say profit taking seen as U.S. yields rise * Mkt hopeful of more action from Rajan in days to come By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian government bonds fell on Thursday as an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields sparked profit-taking after prices rallied in the morning in a knee-jerk reaction to the slew of measures announced by new central bank chief Raghuram Rajan. The rupee rallied and shares surged after Rajan late on Wednesday unveiled measures to support the ailing currency, providing a shot of confidence for investors unnerved by the country's worst economic crisis in two decades. Still, plenty of scepticism remained, as analysts warn that Rajan, who was previously an advisor at India's finance ministry, cannot by himself repair an economy mired by slowing growth and a record high current account deficit. "It is easier to an able policy advisor than to be an able policy practitioner. So, Rajan may be able to help but not extraordinarily," said Aniruddha Iyer, assistant vice president for fixed income at Quant Capital. "His intellectual pedigree infuses enthusiasm, so the knee-jerk reaction seemed obvious. What he said about confidence building and sustaining is what markets probably wanted to hear," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield had dropped as much as 22 basis points in opening deals to 8.17 percent. Yet domestic yields rose again towards the end of trade as the U.S. 10-year Treasury note yields hit their highest level since July 2011 as strong data this week reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon cut its bond purchases. The 10-year bond yield closed up 3 basis points at 8.42 percent. Traders said the rupee's retreat from the session's highs was also a reason for the rise in bond yields. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year swap rate closed down 11 bps at 8.42 percent while the 1-year rate closed down 21 bps at 9.27 percent. (Editing by Sunil Nair)