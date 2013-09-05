* 10-year bond yield ends up 3 bps at 8.42 pct
* Traders say profit taking seen as U.S. yields rise
* Mkt hopeful of more action from Rajan in days to come
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian government bonds fell on
Thursday as an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields sparked
profit-taking after prices rallied in the morning in a knee-jerk
reaction to the slew of measures announced by new central bank
chief Raghuram Rajan.
The rupee rallied and shares surged after Rajan late on
Wednesday unveiled measures to support the ailing currency,
providing a shot of confidence for investors unnerved by the
country's worst economic crisis in two decades.
Still, plenty of scepticism remained, as analysts warn that
Rajan, who was previously an advisor at India's finance
ministry, cannot by himself repair an economy mired by slowing
growth and a record high current account deficit.
"It is easier to an able policy advisor than to be an able
policy practitioner. So, Rajan may be able to help but not
extraordinarily," said Aniruddha Iyer, assistant vice president
for fixed income at Quant Capital.
"His intellectual pedigree infuses enthusiasm, so the
knee-jerk reaction seemed obvious. What he said about confidence
building and sustaining is what markets probably wanted to
hear," he added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield had dropped
as much as 22 basis points in opening deals to 8.17 percent.
Yet domestic yields rose again towards the end of trade as
the U.S. 10-year Treasury note yields hit their highest level
since July 2011 as strong data this week reinforced expectations
that the Federal Reserve will soon cut its bond purchases.
The 10-year bond yield closed up 3 basis points at 8.42
percent. Traders said the rupee's retreat from the session's
highs was also a reason for the rise in bond yields.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year
swap rate closed down 11 bps at 8.42 percent
while the 1-year rate closed down 21 bps at
9.27 percent.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)