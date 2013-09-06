* 10-year bond yield gains 21 bps to 8.63 pct * Caution ahead of U.S. monthly jobs data later in day * Concerns over Syria also hit bond prices By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Sept 6 Indian government bonds slumped on Friday, falling for a second consecutive session ahead of a long weekend, as investors feared the U.S. monthly jobs data later in the day could point to the start of the monetary stimulus tapering. Rising speculation that the government will soon hike diesel prices by close to 10 percent in a bid to cut the biggest item in the country's import bill also hit bonds. The fall in bond prices came even after the rupee rallied for a second consecutive session, after Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan unveiled on Wednesday a slew of proposals to support the currency and open up markets. Bond investors stayed cautious as U.S. jobs data, due later in the day, could help dictate when the Federal Reserve will start winding down its massive stimulus programme. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield touched 3 percent, the first time yields have reached that level since July 2011, further denting sentiment in India as the narrowing differential with domestic debt is seen potentially sparking foreign selling. Worries about limited U.S. strikes on Syria also kept investors on edge. "Market expectations of a strong U.S. jobs report and geopolitical uncertainties around Syria is keeping dealers jittery," said Ramana Chegu, head of asset liability management at ING Vysya Bank Ltd, Mumbai. "Caution will prevail in the truncated week ahead of crucial domestic data," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield surged 21 basis points to 8.63 percent, its highest rise since Aug. 27. For the week, the 10-year bond yield rose 3 basis points. Markets will be closed on Monday for a public holiday. Bond prices on Friday were also hit as some bidders appeared to have been stuck with a large portion of the allotment at the weekly government bond auction. As per the Reserve Bank of India data, 69.8 billion rupees of 2027 bonds were allotted to 53 bids, compared with allotments that are traditionally handed out to 80-90 bids. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year swap rate closed up 2 bps at 8.44 percent while the 1-year rate closed down 1 bp at 9.26 percent. (Editing by Jijo Jacob)