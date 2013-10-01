* 10-year bond yield ends at 8.73 percent, down 4 basis
points
* OMO cheers, narrower-than-expected CAD aid
* Stability of INR will be the guiding force for bonds -
First Rand
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Oct 1 Indian government bonds rose on
Tuesday to start a new quarter on a positive note, buoyed by the
central bank's resumption of debt purchases after about a month
and on a narrower-than-expected current account deficit.
The bond purchases come as a relief to markets after yields
had surged after the Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly raised
interest rates last month.
A more stable rupee could also support bonds after the
dollar fell to a near eight-month low against a basket of
currencies on Tuesday after the first U.S. government shutdown
in 17 years.
Still, risk of fiscal slippage after the country's fiscal
gap widened sharply in the first five months of the financial
year ending March could prevent any strong gains in domestic
bonds.
"Stability of the INR will be the guiding force for bonds
and OMO's will keep a cap on yields," said Paresh Nayar, head of
fixed income and currencies trading at First Rand Bank in
Mumbai. He expects bonds to trade in the 8.40-8.90 percent range
in the near term.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 4
basis points lower at 8.73 percent on the first day of the
October-December quarter, after finishing the worst quarter in
nearly 4-1/2 years.
Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were at a high 164.75 billion rupees.
Bonds were supported after the RBI said late on Monday it
would buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.60 billion) of bonds via
open market operations on Oct. 7, its first such buy since Aug.
30.
Bonds got a further boost after India's current account
deficit grew less than expected in the June quarter and is
tipped to ease in coming months, offering relief to the battered
rupee.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year rate closed 1 bp higher at 8.36
percent, while the one-year rate ended
unchanged at 8.72 percent.
($1 = 62.6050 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Anand Basu)