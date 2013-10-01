* 10-year bond yield ends at 8.73 percent, down 4 basis points

* OMO cheers, narrower-than-expected CAD aid

* Stability of INR will be the guiding force for bonds - First Rand

By Archana Narayanan

MUMBAI, Oct 1 Indian government bonds rose on Tuesday to start a new quarter on a positive note, buoyed by the central bank's resumption of debt purchases after about a month and on a narrower-than-expected current account deficit.

The bond purchases come as a relief to markets after yields had surged after the Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly raised interest rates last month.

A more stable rupee could also support bonds after the dollar fell to a near eight-month low against a basket of currencies on Tuesday after the first U.S. government shutdown in 17 years.

Still, risk of fiscal slippage after the country's fiscal gap widened sharply in the first five months of the financial year ending March could prevent any strong gains in domestic bonds.

"Stability of the INR will be the guiding force for bonds and OMO's will keep a cap on yields," said Paresh Nayar, head of fixed income and currencies trading at First Rand Bank in Mumbai. He expects bonds to trade in the 8.40-8.90 percent range in the near term.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 4 basis points lower at 8.73 percent on the first day of the October-December quarter, after finishing the worst quarter in nearly 4-1/2 years.

Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at a high 164.75 billion rupees.

Bonds were supported after the RBI said late on Monday it would buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.60 billion) of bonds via open market operations on Oct. 7, its first such buy since Aug. 30.

Bonds got a further boost after India's current account deficit grew less than expected in the June quarter and is tipped to ease in coming months, offering relief to the battered rupee.

In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year rate closed 1 bp higher at 8.36 percent, while the one-year rate ended unchanged at 8.72 percent. ($1 = 62.6050 Indian rupees) (Editing by Anand Basu)