* 10-year bond yield ends at 8.64 percent, down 9 basis points

* Fin Min may have to make at least 200 bln rupees spending cuts - sources

* Lower underwriting fee reflects strong appetite for bonds

By Archana Narayanan

MUMBAI, Oct 3 Indian government bonds gained on Thursday as a recovery in the rupee lifted sentiment, while the prospects of a stronger appetite for debt at the first auction of the fiscal second half of the year also gave some comfort.

Bonds have recently recovered some of the steep losses seen after the central bank's surprise rate hike on Sept. 20 due to a recovery in the rupee and the Reserve Bank of India's subsequent commitment to infuse liquidity via bond purchases.

Speculations that the U.S. government shutdown could lessen the chances of the Federal Reserve tapering its monetary stimulus in the near term is also helping risk assets, sending the rupee to its biggest gain in two weeks.

However, the country's fiscal deficit and any further rate hikes could cap gains in bonds. Reuters reported on Thursday India's finance minister may have to slice at least 200 billion rupees ($3.2 billion) from government spending to prevent a budget blow-out, citing two ministry official sources.

"The fragile U.S. employment data and the U.S government shutdown along with some selective credit growth encouragement from the government is leading to demand for bonds," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist at AK Capital Services.

Satapathy expects 10-year bonds to trade in the 8.60 percent to 8.70 percent range in the near term.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 9 basis points lower at 8.64 percent.

Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at a high 239.25 billion rupees.

Besides the rupee, bonds also received support after the RBI set minimum underwriting commissions for its 150 billion rupee ($2.40 billion) government debt auction on Friday that were lower than in recent sales.

When primary dealers bid for lower underwriting commissions, it typically signals expectations of stronger appetite for bonds.

In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year rate closed 7 bps lower at 8.29 percent, while the one-year rate ended 5 basis points lower at 8.67 percent. ($1 = 62.4350 Indian rupees) (Editing by Anand Basu)