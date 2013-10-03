* 10-year bond yield ends at 8.64 percent, down 9 basis
points
* Fin Min may have to make at least 200 bln rupees spending
cuts - sources
* Lower underwriting fee reflects strong appetite for bonds
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Oct 3 Indian government bonds gained on
Thursday as a recovery in the rupee lifted sentiment, while the
prospects of a stronger appetite for debt at the first auction
of the fiscal second half of the year also gave some comfort.
Bonds have recently recovered some of the steep losses seen
after the central bank's surprise rate hike on Sept. 20 due to a
recovery in the rupee and the Reserve Bank of India's subsequent
commitment to infuse liquidity via bond purchases.
Speculations that the U.S. government shutdown could lessen
the chances of the Federal Reserve tapering its monetary
stimulus in the near term is also helping risk assets, sending
the rupee to its biggest gain in two weeks.
However, the country's fiscal deficit and any further rate
hikes could cap gains in bonds. Reuters reported on Thursday
India's finance minister may have to slice at least 200 billion
rupees ($3.2 billion) from government spending to prevent a
budget blow-out, citing two ministry official sources.
"The fragile U.S. employment data and the U.S government
shutdown along with some selective credit growth encouragement
from the government is leading to demand for bonds," said Shakti
Satapathy, a fixed income strategist at AK Capital Services.
Satapathy expects 10-year bonds to trade in the 8.60 percent
to 8.70 percent range in the near term.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 9
basis points lower at 8.64 percent.
Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were at a high 239.25 billion rupees.
Besides the rupee, bonds also received support after the RBI
set minimum underwriting commissions for its 150 billion rupee
($2.40 billion) government debt auction on Friday that were
lower than in recent sales.
When primary dealers bid for lower underwriting commissions,
it typically signals expectations of stronger appetite for
bonds.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year rate closed 7 bps lower at 8.29
percent, while the one-year rate ended 5 basis
points lower at 8.67 percent.
($1 = 62.4350 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Anand Basu)