* Profit-taking in bonds after two-session rally * IDBI Bank sees 10-yr yield at 8.40-8.45 pct for next 2 days * FIIs sell about $1.1 bln in debt over last five sessions By Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, Oct 9 Indian government bonds rose for a second consecutive session after the country's trade deficit narrowed more than expected, easing some of the concerns about the current account balance. Bonds also benefited as traders said the overall tone of central bank governor Raghuram Rajan from a slew of media interviews on Tuesday and Wednesday appeared to be more neutral about future monetary policy. Still, markets continue to expect the Reserve Bank of India to raise interest rates by 25 basis points late this month, following up on its 25 bps hike in September. Industrial output data on Friday and inflation indicators next week will help provide a clearer picture, traders said. "The governor has indicated that fighting inflation is a priority and if the (inflation) number comes in higher, then we may see a 25 basis points hike in repo rate," said N.S. Venkatesh, treasurer at IDBI Bank. "The 10-year yield should be around 8.40-8.45 percent for the next two days, taking a bit of breather until the next set of data comes out." The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 4 bps to 8.46 percent. The yield had shed 18 bps on Tuesday, the biggest daily fall since Sept. 19. Besides caution ahead of data, traders are worried that foreign institutional investors have turned net sellers this month, offloading about $1.1 billion in the last five sessions. The one-year overnight indexed swap rate fell 3 bps to 8.37 percent, while the five-year rate closed down unchanged at 8.11 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)